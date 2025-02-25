Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Breaks Cover in New Renders, Surprisingly Thin Design

The next generation of Samsung foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are set to release soon. A new leak has revealed the first look at Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones and here’s what you can expect from them. Here is everything you need to know about the detailed renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Render Hint At Major Design

New detailed renders courtesy of OnLeaks in collaboration with Android Headlines have showcased the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The upcoming foldable will have major changes in terms of design, especially the thickness. It will be the thinnest foldable from Samsugn measuring at just 4.5mm when unfolded and 9.5 when folded. However, the phone won’t certainly win any awards as the Find N5 is 4.2mm while the Honor Magic V3 is 4.3mm.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also be the biggest foldable in the company’s lineup measuring 8.2 inches when unfolded and 6.5-inches on the outer screen. Currently, the Z Fold 6 has a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.3-inch panel on the outside.

Z Fold 7 to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite And Bigger Screen

It will be the biggest foldable from the company with a wide book-style screen beating Oppo’s latest Find N5 which has an 8.12-inch panel. Just like the S25 series, the Z Fold 7 will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy offering major performance upgrades.

One disappointment is on the battery front as the phone will stick to a 4,400mAh battery which is hardly an upgrade over the 4,380mAh battery found in the Z Fold 1. Still, we can expect some improvements to battery life thanks to the 8 Elite underneath.

The 200-megapixel camera sensor will also be present on the Z Fold 7 which made its debut on the Z Fold Special Edition last year. Furthermore, you can also expect a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto one. The 4-megapixel under-display camera and the 10-megapixel selfie shooter are also set to get an upgrade.

We can expect more details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 when it officially launches later this year. Samsung is likely to introduce the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the S25 Edge at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.