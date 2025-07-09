Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Unveiled: 9 Features You Should Know About

Samsung has finally unveiled its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, alongside the Z Flip 7 series. It is the company’s most ambitious foldable phone to date, packing a sleek and lightweight design. Here are seven new features that you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: 9 New Features That Make It Stand Out

1. Thinner and Lightest Fold Till Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the company’s thinnest foldable to date. It uses a new Armor FlexHinge made from Advanced Armor Aluminium. So, despite being thinner, it is more durable compared to its predecessor. The Z Fold 7 measures just 8.9mm when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded.

For context, the S25 Ultra measures 8.2mm, and last year’s Z Fold 6 comes at 12.1mm. It weighs just 215 grams, 24 grams less than the Z Fold 6, and 3 grams lighter than the S25 Ultra. For durability, you get Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the cover screen as well as the back. There is also an IP48 rating for protection against occasional splashes of water and dust.

2. No Rounded Corners And Camera Rings

Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 does not have rounded corners like the S25 Ultra. It has sharp edges on all four sides, similar to last year’s S24 Ultra. This is apparent from the cover screen itself, where many might mistake it for last year’s flagship. Interestingly, the camera rings introduced on last year’s Z Fold 6 have been removed. This sends some rather confusing signals regarding the company’s approach to its design language.

3. Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. This is the same chip that you will find in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Thankfully, there’s no Exynos here, unlike the Z Flip 7 series this time. The company claims it offers 38% faster CPU performance, a 26 per cent bump in GPU, and 41% faster AI performance. With optimized Vulkan support and real-time ray tracing, you should be able to enjoy your favourite games on the bigger screen.

4. Bigger Inner Display And Cover Screen

The biggest change with the Z Fold 7 is the display itself. You get a massive 8-inch QXGA+ inner display, up from a 7.6-inch panel. It is the largest inner screen on a Samsung foldable to date. Furthermore, you get a 6.5-inch cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This makes it noticeably bigger than the S25, and Samsung claims it should offer a better typing experience.

5. 200 MP Primary And Improved 12MP Ultrawide

Just like the S25 Ultra and the S25 Edge, the Z Fold 7 boasts a 200MP primary camera. Powered by the “Next Gen ProVisual Engine”, it claims to capture 2x shots with “optical zoom quality”. Samsung claims it can “deliver richer contrast day or night” with noticeably less noise. The 12MP ultrawide sensor has also been improved, allowing users to capture wider shots. There’s also a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capabilities.

6. One UI 8 With 7 Years Of Updates

Being the latest flagship, the Z Fold 7 ships with One UI 8 based on Android 16. The company does not want to repeat the disastrous launch of One UI 7 and has ensured a quicker rollout this time. While it’s mostly an incremental upgrade, Samsung has improved upon the changes introduced in One UI 7. The Z Fold 7 comes with all the AI features, including Now Brief, Now Bar, Writing Assist, Transcript Assist, Call Assist, Live Translate, Interpreter, and more.

It’s worth noting that One UI 8 has arrived just a month after Google’s release. This is rather impressive and makes Samsung the first company to offer Android 16 apart from Google on its phones. Hopefully, the update rollout for older Samsung phones won’t run into any bumps this time.

7. The Under-Display Selfie Camera Is Dead

Samsung is finally ditching the 4MP under-display selfie camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It has now been replaced by a 10MP sensor located in a punch-hole cutout. Similarly, the 10MP camera on the screen is also improved and can capture wider shots, which makes it ideal for those group selfies.

While the under-display camera resulted in an immersive experience, its mediocre output has been a pain point for Samsung fans for years now. The UDC made its debut in the Z Fold 3 back in 2021 and looked like a novelty feature back in the day. However, by switching back to a punch hole setup, the future looks rather bleak for UDC camera setups.

8. No Change In Battery And Charging

While many Samsung fans were hoping to get a Silicon Carbon battery. You get the same 4,400mAh Lithium-Ion battery as the Z Fold 3 from 4 years ago. Interestingly, the Z Fold 2 still holds the record for the biggest battery in Samsung’s foldable at 4500mAh. Samsung doesn’t seem to care about this and claims the battery will last all day. Maybe a more efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite will make up for the company’s indifference to battery capacity.

9. Availability And Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is already available for pre-order on the Samsung website. The phone will go on sale and start shipping on July 25, 2025. You can purchase it for a price of $1999. It is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. It can be purchased in Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and Blue Shadow colors.

Should You Buy The Z Fold 7 Over Fold 6?

Well, the Z Fold 7 offers better upgrades, especially in the display, performance, and cameras. For starters, you get a better and more durable hinge, which makes the phone thinner. Both screens have received a noticeable bump in size with a significant reduction in the crease. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite, performance shouldn’t be a major issue, and you get the latest Android 16 out of the box.

Another noticeable improvement is the cameras. It gets the 200MP primary from the S25 Ultra, apart from an improved 12MP ultrawide angle lens. Also gone is the 4MP under-display camera in favour of a sharper 10MP selfie shooter on the inner screen.