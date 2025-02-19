Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leak Reveals Major Improvements But Will Sacrifice This Feature

After the launch of its flagship Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has set sights on the next big launch. No, it’s not the Galaxy S25 Edge, its the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Set to arrive in summer of this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are the pioneers of the company’s foldable lineup. Moreover, it is also working on its first tri-fold phone, the Galaxy G Fold.Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leak Hints Performance Boost, Less Prominent Crease

According to a leak by tipster Setsuna Digital on Weibo, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have some major upgrades in cameras and performance. The phone will use the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset apart from a larger vapour chamber for enhanced cooling.

Another major change is the improved crease, which will be less prominent than last time thanks to a new flexible glass. It could also offer a larger 8-inch inner screen and a 6.5-inch cover display. The phone will ship with One UI 7.1, but there’s no clarity if it will launch with Android 15 or 16.

"Confirmed"



Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Displays are Highly Efficient, Consuming less Power and offering longer battery life.



Galaxy Z Fold 7 Test Battery backup is increased around 55minutes, with Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. — PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) February 14, 2025

It will also have an improved under-display camera, which is one of the major letdowns of previous iterations in the Z Fold lineup. However, the battery size will remain the same at 4,400mAh, but thanks to the new power efficiency, it should last approximately an hour longer.

The phone will also borrow the 200-megapixel sensor found on the Galaxy S25 Slim which should result in better photos. Samsung is also working on improving the hinge to make it more durable.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Will Be Slimmest Fold Phone From Samsung Yet

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be one of the slimmest phones in the Z Fold series, according to the tipster. It will measure 4.9mm when unfolded and 10.6mm after you fold it. This will make the Z Fold 7 have similar dimensions as the Z Fold Special Edtion, which was exclusive to South Korea.

The Fold 7 is the slimmest Fold ever, thanks to the S Pen downgrade. — kro (@kro_roe) February 11, 2025

However, tipster Kro has claimed that Samsung is sacrificing one key feature to achieve this feat. It is downgrading some of the features present in the S-Pen. This is likely done by removing the digitzer layer that supports the S-Pen although Samsung is working on alternate solution.

My Sources just "Confirmed"

Samsung will launch the new S-Pen this year, with a new S-Pen Tip for better writing experience.



Foldable’s Support S-Pen Production is scheduled for "June"



Support availability "Galaxy Z Fold 7" pic.twitter.com/ac1eKtkY0q — PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) February 19, 2025

Another tipster PandaFlash says that Samsung will introduce a new S-Pen with a special S-Pen Tip for Z Fold 7.It is scheduled to launch in June and will be available just for the Z Fold 7.

Some reports claim that Samsung is also working on another foldable, possibly the Z Fold 7 FE, with a thicker body, lower price, and S-Pen support. The Z Fold 7 series will have a brighter display at 2700 nits and a better IP rating thanks to the improved hinge.