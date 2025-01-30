Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Z Flip 7: Leaks, Rumors, and What You Need to Know

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are rumored to feature upgrades while maintaining prices similar to their predecessors.

Leaks suggest both foldables will have improved cameras, faster processors, and design refinements.

The expected launch is likely in July or August 2025, based on rumors and past release trends.

The buzz around Samsung’s next-generation foldable phones is getting louder as the rumored launch date approaches. Following the Galaxy S25 series launch, new leaks by PandaFlashPro are hinting at significant upgrades in display technology, processing power, camera capabilities, and design while expectedly maintaining similar price points as the previous models. This article compiles the latest leaks and gives you a comprehensive preview of Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagships.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Specs and Features (Expected)

Samsung is bringing significant upgrades to the Fold 7, including a larger screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 200MP camera, and 45W wired charging. Here’s a detailed look:

1. A Bigger Display

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will get a more immersive viewing experience with a larger 8-inch internal display, a noticeable upgrade from its predecessor. Plus, Samsung is reportedly aiming for a slimmer and lighter design with a folded thickness comparable to that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The outer display is also expected to see improvements, although specific details have yet to be confirmed. The peak brightness is rumored to reach up to 2,600 nits and may borrow the ProScaler display feature from the S25, according to a tweet by PandaFlashPro.

2. Powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor with top-tier performance and enhanced efficiency. Some rumors did mention the possibility of an Exynos 2500 variant but Snapdragon seems to be the more likely option at this point. The device is expected to run on the latest Android 15-based One UI 7 similar to the S25 series.

3. A New 200MP Camera

Leaks also suggest a significant camera upgrade for the Z Fold 7. It is rumored to feature the 200MP main sensor from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would be a major leap forward in mobile photography for the Fold series, as the previous model only had a 50MP primary sensor. The same 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto cameras from the previous model are expected to be included in the Fold 7.

4. Lighter Weight and Faster Charging

The Z Fold 7 is rumored to feature a special aluminum alloy armored side frame, replacing the titanium used in some previous models. This could provide a balance between strength and weight reduction. A redesigned hinge mechanism is also expected to enhance the folding experience.

Other expected features include a larger cooling system, Wi-Fi 7 support, and faster 45W wired charging for the same 4,400mAh battery. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is likely to protect the outer screen.

"Galaxy Z Fold 7" Internal Prototype.

Camera Setup 200MP + 12MP + 10MP

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Armor Aluminum Side Frame.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Back

Samsung has also hinted at a trifold smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. While details about the trifold variant are still unknown, it is expected to feature two hinges and three screens. This variant could launch in the second half of 2025 or early 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specs and Features (Expected)

Not just the Z Fold 7, but the Flip 7 is also set to receive significant upgrades, including a larger outer screen, a new Exynos processor, and more.

1. A Larger 4″ External Display

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a larger 6.85-inch main display. Even more significant is the upgrade to a 4-inch external screen, which is notably larger than the 3.4-inch display on the Z Flip 6. This expanded cover display would greatly improve usability for notifications, widgets, and quick interactions without the need to fully unfold the phone.

2. New Exynos 2500

Samsung is likely to equip the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with the Exynos 2500 processor. This chipset is expected to offer a slight improvement in energy efficiency compared to the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

While some rumors suggest a Snapdragon variant for certain markets, the Exynos version is more likely to be featured in the Flip 7. Like the Fold 7, the Flip 7 is also expected to run on Android 15 with One UI 7 and receive long-term software support.

3. Camera

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to retain the same camera setup as its predecessor, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 10MP front-facing camera is also expected to be included. This could change once Samsung officially announces the camera specs for the Z Flip 7.

4. Aluminum Side Frame

Similar to the Fold 7, the Flip 7 is rumored to feature a special aluminum alloy armored side frame. A refined hinge mechanism is also expected to provide a smoother and improved folding experience. Other features include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for outer display protection and 25W fast charging.

Samsung is also reportedly working on a more affordable version of the Flip, tentatively named the Galaxy Z Flip FE. This variant is rumored to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, a slightly less powerful but more cost-effective chipset.

Expected Price and Storage Options

One of the most anticipated aspects of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 is their pricing. All available information suggests that Samsung plans to maintain similar price points for these new foldables compared to their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be available in two storage options, both featuring 12GB of RAM as standard to support the new Galaxy AI features introduced with the S25 series:

256 GB: Expected to start at $1,099 in the US. Indian pricing is likely to be similar to the Z Flip 6 launch price, around ₹1,09,999.



Expected to start at $1,099 in the US. Indian pricing is likely to be similar to the Z Flip 6 launch price, around ₹1,09,999. 512 GB: Pricing for this variant has yet to be confirmed but is expected to be around $2,259.99 in the US. In India, it could be priced at approximately ₹1,21,999, the same as the Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to come in three storage configurations, all with 12GB of RAM:

256 GB: Expected to start at $1,899 in the US. Indian pricing is likely to be around ₹1,64,999, similar to the Z Fold 6 launch price.



Expected to start at $1,899 in the US. Indian pricing is likely to be around ₹1,64,999, similar to the Z Fold 6 launch price. 512 GB: Pricing for the 512GB variant is still unclear but is expected to be in the range of the previous version, which is $2,019.99.



Pricing for the 512GB variant is still unclear but is expected to be in the range of the previous version, which is $2,019.99. 1 TB: The top-tier 1TB model will likely carry the highest price, expected to be around $2,259.99.

It’s important to note that these prices are based on leaks and rumors. Official pricing will be confirmed by Samsung during the official launch event. Stay tuned for more updates.