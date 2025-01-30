Samsung Launches Magnetic Wallet for Galaxy S25 Series: Details and Pricing

Samsung launches its first official Magnetic Wallet for the Galaxy S25 series.

Priced at $30, the Magnetic Wallet is currently available for $15 with a special launch discount.

The Magnetic Wallet requires a magnetic case (sold separately) and is currently listed with a “Notify Me” option.

Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy S25 series. Taking a cue from Apple, Samsung has created a case that supports MagSafe accessories. And now, they have introduced their first MagSafe accessory designed for the S25 series – Magnetic Wallet. This accessory offers a convenient way to carry essential cards with the help of S25’s Qi2 Ready certification. But there’s a catch and a clever design solution that we’ll explore in this article.

What’s in the Samsung Magnetic Wallet?

Samsung’s new Magnetic Wallet is designed for the Galaxy S25 series. It’s a slim wallet that attaches magnetically to the back of your phone. You can carry up to 2 to 3 essential cards like IDs, credit cards, or transit passes. The wallet features a faux leather finish and comes in a classic black color. It is a simple yet effective solution for minimizing bulk in your pockets or bag.

Most of us use our phones for payments, digital IDs, and even loyalty cards. With Samsung’s Magnetic Wallet, you can ditch the extra bulk and keep just the essentials magnetically attached to your phone. For example, if you are going out for a coffee or to buy something, you can just grab your phone with your credit card attached to the Magnetic Wallet.

It looks like Samsung and Apple are both making an ecosystem of magnetic accessories with their smartphones. Both let you snap on wallets and other stuff to your phone. This might be a new push from both companies means we’re probably going to see a lot more cool magnetic accessories coming out for our phones.

Note: Galaxy S25 Series is Qi2 Ready

The Galaxy S25 series differs from previous Samsung flagships because it’s Qi2 Ready. It means the phones have the tech inside to support fast wireless charging with MagSafe cases. But you need a MagSafe case to keep the phone aligned to the charger and work with other magnetic accessories.

Basically, the magnets live in the case and not the phone itself, unlike the iPhones where the magnets are fitted inside the phone itself. So you don’t need a case to use MagSafe accessories with iPhone but you do with Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Magnetic Cases Aren’t Available Just Yet

While Samsung is making its own magnetic cases, they’re not available yet. For now, you can grab magnetic cases from other brands like Spigen. Just make sure they’re specifically designed to work with the Galaxy S25 series and are compatible with Qi2 accessories. Without the right case, the Magnetic Wallet is just a regular wallet.

Also, once you do get a MagSafe compatible case, any MagSafe accessory that works with an iPhone should also work with your Samsung Galaxy S25.

A challenge with magnetic accessories on the Galaxy S25 series is camera placement. The main issue was the charging coil that sits in the phone as many magnetic wallets and other accessories tend to cover the bottom camera lens.

Samsung has a solution – a raised magnetic ring. This raised ring pushes the wallet down just enough so it sits below the lowest camera. So now your lens stays unobstructed. Spigen has been working closely with Samsung and using a similar approach with their magnetic wallets designed for the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Magnetic Wallet: Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Magnetic Wallet has a regular price of $30. However, Samsung is currently offering a 50% launch discount. That means you can get the wallet for $15 – cheaper than other brands like Spigen who are selling it for $40. Right now the website is only showing black color for the wallet.

While the wallet is listed on Samsung’s website, it’s not quite ready for purchase yet. Instead of a “Buy Now” button, you’ll find a “Notify Me” option. This means you can sign up to get an email alert as soon as the wallet is in stock and ready to ship.

