Samsung May Surprise You With Smart Glasses at Galaxy S25 Launch

Samsung has been a key pioneer in the consumer technology space. While the giant is already innovating with its foldable phones and the recently launched Galaxy Ring, it’s now trying to tap the mixed-reality headset market considering the success of Ray-Ban Meta glasses and Apple launching their own Vision Pro.

A new report suggests Samsung Electronics is expected to unveil an extended reality (XR) device prototype to the public early next year. However, the Galaxy Unpacked event in January will still be mostly about the Galaxy S25 series, and we may likely not even see the XR glasses in physical form. Instead, Samsung seems to be planning to showcase it through a video or image at the event.

This essentially means Samsung may simply show a prototype, not a final product, to give Samsung fans a glimpse at the company’s vision for a new type of mixed-reality wearable.

Back at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, where Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 series, they also revealed that they are working on an XR (Extended Reality) device in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. While the name wasn’t revealed, they did mention it is ‘coming soon’.

In September this year, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon gave a tip-off by indicating that it would be a pair of smart glasses (like regular glasses) and not a headset like the Apple Vision Pro. This would give it an edge over the latter as it’ll be easier to carry around or travel with and more comfortable for extended use.

However, the compact form factor means the battery life and processing power may have to be compromised. We’re currently unsure if Samsung would opt for a detachable battery like the Vision Pro.

Samsung will release the XR platform, the AR Glass software before it releases the prototype. This will ensure there’s an app ecosystem once the device arrives on the market, unlike the Vision Pro, which had very limited app availability.

While little is known at the moment, a lead suggests the Samsung XR smart glasses could be powered by Qualcomm’s AR1 chipset, the same as Ray-Ban Meta glasses. It could further have a 12-megapixel camera, Wi-Fi 7, a 155mAh battery, and weigh 50 grams.

The glasses will probably not have a display considering size constraints but will prioritize AI-powered features like gesture recognition, scanning QR codes, making payments, and even recognizing humans and pets.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for January 2025. We expect the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra to be unveiled. There’s a chance Samsung may or may not unveil the Galaxy S25 Slim phone. And, as mentioned already, the Samsung XR Glasses may not be fully unveiled.