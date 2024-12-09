Samsung One UI 7 Beta 2 is Arriving Sooner Than Expected

On December 5, Samsung launched the One UI 7 Beta program for the Galaxy S24 series, giving S24 users in select regions access to the first beta of One UI 7. Now, a new rumor suggests that One UI 7 Beta 2 could arrive later this month.

One UI 7 Beta 2 May Launch on December 10/12

Tipster Tarun Vats on Twitter (@tarunvats33) says the One UI 7 Beta 2 update may be released as early as December 10th or shortly after on December 12th.

The next beta build may carry a version number ending in ZXL2 or ZXL3.

When Samsung initially launched the One UI 7 Beta program, it was available only in Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US. Users in these countries have already signed up and received the update. However, users in India and Poland have been waiting for access.

The upcoming One UI 7 release could serve as the second beta for regions already using the first beta. For Indian and Polish users, it might arrive as their first beta—assuming Samsung decides to skip the initial build and directly provide the latest version to avoid restarting the update cycle.

The next beta is expected to be more stable and will likely include additional features. Instead of releasing all One UI 7 features at once, Samsung is rolling them out gradually. One such feature is the new Video Audio Eraser, which uses AI to remove background noise from videos. It is slated to appear in future builds.

How to Update to One UI 7 Beta 2

Updating is simple if you’re already enrolled in the One UI 7 Beta program and using Beta 1. Just head to Settings > Software Update to download and install the second beta when it becomes available.

For those who haven’t joined the program yet, you’ll need to sign up via the Samsung Members app. The beta program is currently limited to the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models, so the Galaxy S23 and older devices are not yet included.

The Galaxy S24 series can be manually flashed, but it’s not recommended for most users due to the potential risks.