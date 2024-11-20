Samsung Releases One UI 6 Watch Update for Older Galaxy Watch Models

Samsung is now rolling out the One UI 6 Watch update based on the latest Wear OS 5 to its older Galaxy Watch models. One UI 6 Watch update brings select features from the Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra to previous models. As per the brand’s press release, the software update will first come to the Galaxy Watch6 series and then gradually be rolled out to previous generations.

Galaxy Watch Models Eligible for One UI 6 Watch Update

Here are all the Galaxy Watch models eligible for the One UI 6 Watch update, updating from the older One UI 5 Watch:

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Galaxy Watch FE

You might want to check which Galaxy Watch model you have, just in case.

The Update Brings New Health and Wellness Features

The One UI 6 Watch update brings the Energy Score feature to the listed Galaxy Watch models. It offers personalized insights for a more comprehensive understanding of your physical and mental well-being. The score is calculated by taking the following metrics into account:

Sleep quality: Your sleep stages (light, deep, REM) and overall sleep quality.

Your sleep stages (light, deep, REM) and overall sleep quality. Activity levels: Your daily activity levels, including steps taken, calories burned, and active minutes.

Your daily activity levels, including steps taken, calories burned, and active minutes. Sleeping heart rate: Your resting heart rate can be an indicator of your overall cardiovascular health.

Your resting heart rate can be an indicator of your overall cardiovascular health. Sleeping heart rate variability: HRV measures the variation in time between your heartbeats. It reflects stress resilience and overall health.

The Galaxy AI algorithm then gives you personalized recommendations on how you can improve your health.

For sleep tracking, the older Galaxy Watch models now receive a detailed sleep analysis powered by an advanced AI algorithm. You can track new sleep metrics, including movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate.

Additionally, Samsung is also including the De Novo FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature. Sleep apnea is a disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. This feature helps users proactively spot potential signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea.

It’s important to note that Samsung states: “Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in the detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice.”

The One UI 6 Watch adds another feature, Race, which monitors your progress in real time when running or cycling. It compares your current and past performance to encourage you to make improvements.

Other Features in One UI 6 Watch Update

The One UI 6 Watch update also brings other changes, including new watch faces, gestures, and some visual enhancements:

New Watch Faces: The update adds a Simple Digital watch face reflecting a minimalist design and the Ultra Info Board watch face, allowing you to check information at a glance without compromising on looks.

AI-powered Suggested Replies: When paired with a supported Galaxy smartphone, your Galaxy Watch can suggest replies to messages.

Double Pinch Gestures: You can now control your paired Galaxy smartphone from your wrist to answer calls, dismiss alarms, take photos, and more with a simple double pinch.

Samsung clarifies that a Samsung account login may be required to use certain Samsung AI features. The Galaxy AI service may be limited to minors in certain regions with age restrictions on AI usage. Galaxy AI features will be provided free of charge until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices.