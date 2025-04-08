Samsung Reveals One UI 7 Update Roadmap: Here’s When Your Device Will Get Update

Samsung has announced the roadmap details for its One UI 7 update.

The Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6 have already received the update.

The update will arrive in batches, with rollout lasting till June 2025.

If you have been wondering when your Samsung phone will get the coveted One UI 7 update, we have some good news for you. After rolling out One UI 7 to the S24 series and Z Fold 6/Flip 6, Samsung has revealed the One UI 7 update roadmap. So the wait is over, and here’s when you can expect Android 15 to land on your Samsung phone.

In a Samsung Members community update, the South Korean giant has announced details for the upcoming firmware update. There are a total of 46 devices on this list, from flagship phones to midrange ones. Furthermore, these range back to 2022 and the One UI 7 update will release in batches.

Korea: One UI 7 Rollout Schedule ‼️🧵



We can expect similar timelines for other regions, too



April:

Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S10+/Ultra, S23 series, S24 FE



May:

Z Fold4/Flip4/3, S23 FE, A34, A35, S22/S21 series, Tab S9/S8 series, A16, Quantum4



Repost pic.twitter.com/Un4W0xRWVC — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 7, 2025

Although this list is applicable for the South Korean market, we can largely expect the update to follow a similar timeline for the global market. The rollout is expected to end in June for Samsung devices, and here’s when you can get the update:

April 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

May 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy A16

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 4

June 2025

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A25

Samsung Galaxy A24

Samsung Galaxy A15

Samsung Quantum 3

Samsung Jump 3

Samsung Jump 2

Samsung Galaxy Buddy 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Wide 7

Given that Samsung is likely to announce the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the company wants to wrap up the One UI 7 rollout soon. Some reports have suggested that the upcoming devices will launch with One UI 8 based on Android 16.

Furthermore, Android 16 is set to release in June, so it’s no surprise that Samsung doesn’t want to be seen too far behind. Reports claim that the One UI 8 update could roll out as soon as July with the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.