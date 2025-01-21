Home » News » Samsung to Launch 4 Foldable Phones, Including Triple Fold, in 2025

Samsung to Launch 4 Foldable Phones, Including Triple Fold, in 2025

by Ritik Singh
written by Ritik Singh 0 comment
  • Samsung is reportedly launching four foldable phones this year, including a tri-fold model.
  • The tri-fold will feature two hinges and three foldable sections and could measure a massive 10-inch display when fully unfolded.
  • Samsung is also expected to introduce a more affordable flip-style foldable phone.

Huawei’s tri-folding phone, the Mate XT, made waves in the tech world when it debuted last year. Many doubted if other manufacturers would follow suit, assuming the technology was too complex or the market too niche. But it seems Samsung is ready to prove them wrong. Alongside its anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, sources suggest the company will unveil its tri-fold in 2025, along with a more affordable Z Flip FE.

Samsung to Launch 4 Foldable Phones, Including Triple Fold, in 2025

Samsung’s Tri-Fold Might Arrive This Year

According to a report by 9To5Google, which cites The Elec, Samsung is aggressively developing its first tri-fold device and may release it this year. Additionally, the company is reportedly working on a more affordable folding phone under its Fan Edition (FE) series: the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

If these reports are accurate, Samsung could launch four foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip FE, and Galaxy Tri-Fold (name unconfirmed).

Samsung typically unveils its foldable lineup in the third quarter of the year, so there’s still time before these devices are officially announced. Details remain scarce, but rumors have provided a glimpse into what we might expect.

What to Expect From Samsung’s Foldables

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may reportedly drop its built-in S Pen digitizer, potentially introducing an S Pen that requires charging. This change could help Samsung make the device slimmer and more lightweight.

The tri-fold phone, on the other hand, is expected to feature a much larger display compared to the Fold 7. When fully unfolded, the screen could measure between 9.9 and 10 inches—significantly larger than the 7.6-inch display on the Galaxy Z Fold 6—enabled by its second hinge.

However, it won’t fold exactly like Huawei’s Mate XT. Instead, it is rumored to feature a G-shaped folding design, where the outer screens fold inward, much like closing a diary. In contrast, Huawei’s Mate XT employed an S- or Z-shaped mechanism, folding both inward and outward.

As this is an experimental product, Samsung is reportedly planning a limited production run of just 200,000 units in 2025. The tri-fold phone is expected to debut alongside Samsung’s other foldable devices in Q3 2025.

With over 7 years of experience in tech, Ritik currently heads content at Techwiser.com. His journey began by sharing his knowledge and helping other people in online communities. This passion led him to a career in tech journalism, fueled by a formal education in Electronic Media. He then went on to roles at GadgetsToUse and PC-Tablet, where he honed his skills as an editor. He's also contributed to popular publications like HowToGeek and TheWindowsClub. With a portfolio of over 2,000 how-tos, reviews, and in-depth guides, Ritik has helped millions of readers navigate their tech, from smartphones to smart homes.

You may also like

OpenAI to Release an AI Agent “Operator” Soon:  What We...

Samsung’s Rumored Slim Phone Is Called Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra Launched: Features...

Why Is The Netflix Subscription Getting Expensive in 2025?

DeepSeek R1: Open-Source AI Reasoning Model That Beats OpenAI’s o1

Google’s Pixel 10a and 11 Names Revealed in Leaked Internal...

Instagram Announced a CapCut Clone – Edits, a Video Editing...

Fortnite Leak Reveals King of the Hill Coming to Battle...

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2: Release Date, Map Changes...

Apple Removed These Apps Including TikTok but We Found Alternatives