Samsung to Launch 4 Foldable Phones, Including Triple Fold, in 2025

Samsung is reportedly launching four foldable phones this year, including a tri-fold model.

The tri-fold will feature two hinges and three foldable sections and could measure a massive 10-inch display when fully unfolded.

Samsung is also expected to introduce a more affordable flip-style foldable phone.

Huawei’s tri-folding phone, the Mate XT, made waves in the tech world when it debuted last year. Many doubted if other manufacturers would follow suit, assuming the technology was too complex or the market too niche. But it seems Samsung is ready to prove them wrong. Alongside its anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, sources suggest the company will unveil its tri-fold in 2025, along with a more affordable Z Flip FE.

Samsung’s Tri-Fold Might Arrive This Year

According to a report by 9To5Google, which cites The Elec, Samsung is aggressively developing its first tri-fold device and may release it this year. Additionally, the company is reportedly working on a more affordable folding phone under its Fan Edition (FE) series: the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

If these reports are accurate, Samsung could launch four foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip FE, and Galaxy Tri-Fold (name unconfirmed).

Samsung typically unveils its foldable lineup in the third quarter of the year, so there’s still time before these devices are officially announced. Details remain scarce, but rumors have provided a glimpse into what we might expect.

What to Expect From Samsung’s Foldables

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may reportedly drop its built-in S Pen digitizer, potentially introducing an S Pen that requires charging. This change could help Samsung make the device slimmer and more lightweight.

The tri-fold phone, on the other hand, is expected to feature a much larger display compared to the Fold 7. When fully unfolded, the screen could measure between 9.9 and 10 inches—significantly larger than the 7.6-inch display on the Galaxy Z Fold 6—enabled by its second hinge.

However, it won’t fold exactly like Huawei’s Mate XT. Instead, it is rumored to feature a G-shaped folding design, where the outer screens fold inward, much like closing a diary. In contrast, Huawei’s Mate XT employed an S- or Z-shaped mechanism, folding both inward and outward.

As this is an experimental product, Samsung is reportedly planning a limited production run of just 200,000 units in 2025. The tri-fold phone is expected to debut alongside Samsung’s other foldable devices in Q3 2025.