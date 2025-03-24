Samsung to Launch Smart Glasses Alongside Moohan Headset This Year

Samsung is reportedly working on a new pair of extended reality (XR) smart glasses. The company’s mixed-reality headset, codenamed Project Moohan, was recently showcased at MWC 2025 and is expected to launch later this year. Now, new reports suggest that Samsung may also unveil its first Android-powered smart glasses, codenamed Haean, alongside it.

Samsung to Unveil Moohan & Haean at a Joint Event

Samsung is now expected to hold a joint launch event later this year, possibly in Q4 2025, where it could introduce both the Project Moohan headset and the Haean XR glasses. The exact name of the new wearable remains unclear for now.

Haean Smart Glasses: Comfortable & Lightweight Design

The Haean smart glasses are expected to be more comfortable and lightweight compared to bulkier mixed-reality (MR) headsets like Project Moohan and Apple’s Vision Pro.

They are designed for prolonged use and are said to have a smart glass form factor that adapts to different face shapes, ensuring a better fit for a wider range of users.

On the other hand, Project Moohan is more like Apple’s Vision Pro—a large, physical headset that straps onto your head.

Project Moohan: Samsung’s Android XR Headset at MWC 2025

Haean Smart Glasses: Key Features and Hardware

Leaks suggest the Haean smart glasses will come equipped with:

Built-in cameras and sensors for movement tracking, enhancing augmented reality (AR) experiences.

for movement tracking, enhancing augmented reality (AR) experiences. Processing power: It could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, along with an additional processor from NXP. However, some reports claim it may instead use the Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip, the same as Project Moohan.

It could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, along with an additional processor from NXP. However, some reports claim it may instead use the Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip, the same as Project Moohan. Camera system: A 12MP camera with Sony’s IMX681 CMOS sensor, enabling vision-based features like facial recognition, QR code scanning, and gesture control.

A 12MP camera with Sony’s IMX681 CMOS sensor, enabling vision-based features like facial recognition, QR code scanning, and gesture control. Battery and weight: A 150mAh battery and an estimated weight of 150 grams.

Haean’s AI Capabilities and Competition

One of the key highlights of Samsung’s upcoming headset will be its onboard AI capabilities. It is likely to integrate Google’s Gemini AI assistant, making it a direct competitor to Meta’s AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Meanwhile, Meta is pushing forward with its Orion fully holographic AR glasses, while Google continues teasing its own AI-powered smart glasses with Gemini and the futuristic Project Astra. However, there’s no official word on their launch timeline yet.