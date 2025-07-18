Samsung Tri-Fold Could Ditch Exynos For Snapdragon – Leaks

The upcoming Samsung tri-fold will use a Snapdragon processor instead of Exynos.

The phone will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite as found in the One UI 8 code.

The tri-fold could launch later this year and launch in South Korea and China.

At the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, many were hoping to see a glimpse of Samsung’s tri-fold phone. Earlier this year, the company teased the debut of its tri-fold phone. Now, a new leak has revealed details about the processor that Samsung is planning to use in the tri-fold.

Samsung Tri-Fold to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite

Thanks to a new string of code found in One UI 8 by Android Authority, we finally know the processor of the Samsung Galaxy Tri-Fold. The string mentions “siop_q7mq_sm8750,” with “q7mq” being the codename for the tri-fold.

Interestingly, “sm8750” is the model number for the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This means that Samsung won’t be adding Exynos in the tri-fold, unlike theflip 7 techwiser.

Although it’s worth noting that Snapdragon is expected to unveil the 8 Elite 2 in late September. So if Samsung is bringing its tri-fold, it would be technically using last year’s flagship chipset.

Coming back to the tri-fold, it is rumored to have a 10-inch OLED panel. Just like the Huawei Mate XT, the tri-fold will fold three times, once inside and once outside.

The tri-fold will also boast a triple camera setup similar to the Z Fold 7. This means you can expect a 200MP primary, 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens.

However, the phone won’t be available globally, and it will be restricted to the markets of China and South Korea. Furthermore, it will be the most expensive Samsung phone to date, costing nearly $3000.

Given the high pricing and limited availability, Samsung isn’t aiming for high sales figures here. It’s more of showcasing the potential of the phone and how innovative the company can be.