Samsung TV Extends Free Xbox Game Pass Trial to 2 Months – How to Claim

Samsung TV is offering 2 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate free on selected smart TVs.

You can claim the offer through the Samsung Promotions app on your TV.

This limited-time deal celebrates the launch of EA FC25 on cloud gaming.

Gaming is slowly becoming more accessible on smart TVs, and Samsung has been leading that charge with its Gaming Hub. Whether it’s cloud gaming through Xbox or GeForce, now, you no longer need a console to jump into a match. And now, there’s good news for Samsung TV users. Samsung is offering a free Xbox Game Pass Trial for 2 months. Here is how to claim it.

As per 9to5Google, Samsung is once again teaming up with Xbox to give gamers something extra. This time, it’s extending the free trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Samsung TV users. Usually, new Samsung TV buyers get a one-month trial of Game Pass. But for a limited time, that’s getting bumped to two months.

And the best part? Even if you already own a Samsung TV with Gaming Hub support, you can still grab this offer. Just make sure to follow the right steps.

What is Samsung Gaming Hub?

If you’ve bought a Samsung TV in the last couple of years, you might’ve noticed the Gaming Hub. It’s a dedicated space for all your cloud gaming needs. You can enjoy your favorite games without the hassle of buying a separate console like the Xbox or PS5 or downloading big titles.

Samsung launched the Gaming Hub as a way to make gaming more accessible. It brings services like Xbox Game Pass, GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and even Nvidia’s streaming options into one place. You need a compatible controller and a decent internet connection to start playing.

How to Claim the Extended Game Pass Trial on Samsung TV

Claiming this extended trial is pretty simple. Whether you’ve just bought a new Samsung TV or already have one from the recent lineup. Here’s what you need to do:

Turn on your Samsung TV (Make sure it’s connected to the internet). Open the Samsung Promotions App – This app usually comes pre-installed, but if not, you can download it from the Store. Look for the Xbox Game Pass Banner – Tap on it or scan the QR code displayed on your screen. Follow the On-Screen Instructions – You’ll be guided through the steps to activate your Game Pass Ultimate trial.

Once activated, you’ll get access to hundreds of games, including EA FC25 through cloud streaming.

Note: Make sure you’re logged into your Samsung account and using a TV model that supports the Gaming Hub.

The extended Xbox Game Pass trial is available on most Samsung Smart TVs released in the past two years. This includes models featuring the Samsung Gaming Hub, such as Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame, and The Frame Pro series.

That’s it, folks! If you’ve got a supported Samsung TV, don’t miss out on this chance to enjoy more cloud gaming with Game Pass.