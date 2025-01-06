Samsung Unveils Vision AI: Galaxy AI, But for Your TV

Samsung is bringing its Vision AI with Galaxy AI-like features to your TV, such as instant search and live translation.

Vision AI offers cool stuff for your TV like creating custom wallpapers and even keeping an eye on your home.

It will change how you use your TV, from translating foreign shows to keeping tabs on your pets.

You might be familiar with all the cool AI features Samsung introduced to its Galaxy phones with Galaxy AI. Now, they’re bringing AI to their TVs too. At CES 2025, Samsung unveiled Vision AI, a new suite of smart features that will transform your TV into more than just a screen. It’s like having AI right in your living room, with features like instant search, live translation, and even smart home monitoring. Vision AI will be available across Samsung’s entire 2025 television lineup.

Here’s what Samsung’s Vision AI offers for TVs

Samsung is packing a ton of new AI features into your TV with Vision AI. Think of it as transforming your TV into a smart hub for entertainment and home management. Here are some of the highlights Vision AI brings to your TV.

1. Click to Search

Ever seen something on TV and thought, “Wait, who is that?” or “Where is that place?” With Vision AI, you can satisfy your curiosity instantly. Just like the Circle to Search feature on Galaxy phones, Vision AI’s “Click to Search” lets you simply click on something that catches your eye on the screen.

Want to know more about that actor, landmark, or even that cool gadget they’re using? Boom! You’ve got instant information. No more scrambling for your phone or interrupting your show to do a separate search. Vision AI keeps you in the moment and in the know.

2. Live Translate

If you often wait for subtitles or struggle to read them while trying to keep up with the action, Vision AI’s Live Translate is built for you. It’s like having your own personal interpreter built right into your TV. Whether you’re into Korean dramas, French films, or anything in between, Live Translate provides real-time subtitles in your preferred language.

No more language barriers, no more missing out on amazing international content. Just sit back, relax, and let Vision AI do the translating for you.

3. Generative Wallpaper

Want to give your TV a fresh new look? With Vision AI’s Generative Wallpaper, you can. This cool feature lets you create custom wallpapers using AI. Imagine a peaceful nature scene, an abstract design, or maybe something fun and quirky.

Vision AI can generate it all, making your TV a unique reflection of your style. It’s a simple way to add some personality to your space and say goodbye to that boring black screen when the TV’s off.

4. Home Insights

Think of Home Insights as your home’s personal newsfeed. It gives you real-time updates about what’s happening around your house. You can check on connected devices, get safety alerts (like if a door is left open), and even see daily summaries.

It’s like having a constant connection to your home, whether you’re on the couch or miles away.

5. Pet and Family Care

Pet and Family Care uses the TV’s AI to keep a watchful eye on everyone at home. It can even detect unusual behavior in your pets. Also, if the system notices your child has fallen asleep on the couch, for example, it can automatically dim the lights and adjust the room temperature to make them more comfortable.

You will also get real-time updates through your TV with Vision AI.

5. Enhanced Picture and Sound

Other than the smart features, Vision AI also makes the viewing experience better. On-device AI analyzes what you’re watching and even the environment around your TV, dynamically adjusting the picture and sound for the best possible experience.

Experience Vision AI on These Samsung TVs

Samsung is bringing Vision AI to its entire 2025 TV lineup, including Neo QLED, OLED, QLED, and even The Frame TVs.

To showcase the power of Vision AI, Samsung is also launching a brand-new flagship TV: the Neo QLED 8K QN990F. This TV is packed with the latest technology, including the powerful NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor, the brains behind all the AI magic. This processor makes features like 8K AI Upscaling Pro, Auto HDR Remastering Pro, Adaptive Sound Pro, Color Booster Pro, and AI Mode possible.

It’ll be exciting to see how these features evolve and become a regular part of our everyday TV experience.