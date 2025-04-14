Samsung’s One UI 7 Update Roll Out Paused Due to This Reason

Samsung has paused the One UI 7 update rollout worldwide due to a major bug.

The company has pulled the update OTA for the S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6 from its servers.

There is no clarity on when the update rollout could resume, and Samsung has yet to issue a statement.

Samsung’s One UI 7 has possibly been the most delayed and most awaited update ever. It’s been a bumpy ride as users eagerly await the South Korean giant to roll out Android 15. After the company finally released One UI 7 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 last week, many hoped that things would be smooth sailing now. Sadly, the company has now paused the One UI 7 update rollout worldwide due to a serious bug.

Samsung Stops One UI 7 Update Rollout Halted

Samsung has paused the release of the One UI 7 update since users have noticed a major bug. It has pulled the OTA from its server for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Z Flip 6, and Z Fold 6.

Sudden!

After the Korean Galaxy S24 series firmware was pushed, a serious bug was found, which led to the suspension of the push plan in all other countries, including China. — I'm back！ (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2025

According to Ice Universe, the major bug was found in the Korean build of the S24 series firmware, leading the company to halt the rollout for other countries, including China. Details about the bug haven’t been revealed. There has been no official announcement from Samsung so far.

Renowned Samsung community member Tarun Vats has also confirmed that Samsung has paused the One UI 7 rollout worldwide. The S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 models have their updates pulled in South Korea as well as Europe.

Galaxy Fam!!



It's official—the worldwide One UI 7 rollout is paused.



The Galaxy S24 series and Z Fold/Flip6 (now US models) have had their updates pulled. Firmware has been removed from OTA servers.



EU and Korean models were paused earlier. pic.twitter.com/1jrxNykq5M — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 14, 2025

Furthermore, Samsung has removed the OTA from the servers, and interestingly, the One UI 7 rollout schedule has disappeared from its Vietnam website. Samsung has put the update on hold indefinitely, and they could either make an announcement about it or just put it under the rug and pretend everything is good.

The One UI 7 update initially rolled out in the US, Europe, and North America, with Asian users expected to get the update starting today. However, with Samsung halting the rollout, it seems that fans of older Samsung flagships will have to wait a while.

Some reports suggest the problem might only affect the Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 series; however, nothing confirms this. Although, for what it’s worth, Samsung has also paused the One UI 7 update for Snapdragon variants.