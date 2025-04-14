Home » News » Samsung’s One UI 7 Update Roll Out Paused Due to This Reason

Samsung’s One UI 7 Update Roll Out Paused Due to This Reason

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment
  • Samsung has paused the One UI 7 update rollout worldwide due to a major bug.
  • The company has pulled the update OTA for the S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6 from its servers.
  • There is no clarity on when the update rollout could resume, and Samsung has yet to issue a statement.

Samsung’s One UI 7 has possibly been the most delayed and most awaited update ever. It’s been a bumpy ride as users eagerly await the South Korean giant to roll out Android 15. After the company finally released One UI 7 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 last week, many hoped that things would be smooth sailing now. Sadly, the company has now paused the One UI 7 update rollout worldwide due to a serious bug.

Samsung's One UI 7 Update Roll Out Paused Due to This Reason

Samsung Stops One UI 7 Update Rollout Halted

Samsung has paused the release of the One UI 7 update since users have noticed a major bug. It has pulled the OTA from its server for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Z Flip 6, and Z Fold 6.

According to Ice Universe, the major bug was found in the Korean build of the S24 series firmware, leading the company to halt the rollout for other countries, including China. Details about the bug haven’t been revealed. There has been no official announcement from Samsung so far.

Also Read:

Renowned Samsung community member Tarun Vats has also confirmed that Samsung has paused the One UI 7 rollout worldwide. The S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 models have their updates pulled in South Korea as well as Europe.

Furthermore, Samsung has removed the OTA from the servers, and interestingly, the One UI 7 rollout schedule has disappeared from its Vietnam website. Samsung has put the update on hold indefinitely, and they could either make an announcement about it or just put it under the rug and pretend everything is good.

The One UI 7 update initially rolled out in the US, Europe, and North America, with Asian users expected to get the update starting today. However, with Samsung halting the rollout, it seems that fans of older Samsung flagships will have to wait a while.

Some reports suggest the problem might only affect the Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 series; however, nothing confirms this. Although, for what it’s worth, Samsung has also paused the One UI 7 update for Snapdragon variants.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

OpenAI Will Help You Discover Netflix Shows With This New...

CMF Phone 2 Pro (yes, Pro!): Specs, Features, and All...

MediaTek Drops Dimensity 9400 Plus: Can It Beat Snapdragon 8...

Crack the Code: Instagram’s New Experiment With Locked Reels

Apple TV Plus Price Down to $2.99 for 3 Months...

Google Pixel 10 Series Price Leaks, Pro Fold to be...

Meta Dropped Llama 4 Models: Here’s Everything That’s Upgraded This...

Meta’s Upcoming $1,000 Smart Glasses With a Screen: 5 Features...

Samsung Reveals One UI 7 Update Roadmap: Here’s When Your...

One UI 7 Update Releasing Today: Features, Eligible Devices and...