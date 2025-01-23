Samsung’s Rumored Slim Phone Is Called Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S25 series phones, including the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. But the S25 lineup isn’t done yet. Rumors about a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim have been circulating for a while, especially after reports of Apple’s iPhone 17 Air—a slim iPhone model—surfaced. Now, Samsung has made it official. During the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, Samsung teased a slimmer Galaxy device—but it’s not called the Galaxy S25 Slim. Instead, it’s the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Galaxy S25 ‘Slim’ Officially Confirmed—It’s Called the Galaxy S25 Edge

At the end of the Unpacked event, Samsung surprised everyone by teasing the Galaxy S25 Edge. While the South Korean didn’t reveal much, the teaser made one thing clear: this slim phone is real and aims to compete directly with Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air.

This announcement also marks the return of Samsung’s “Edge” branding, which previously referred to curved display designs like the Galaxy S7 Edge. However, Samsung has now repurposed the Edge moniker to represent a slimmer, sleeker design rather than curved edges. This shift in naming could be aimed at sparking some nostalgia in old Samsung fans.

What We Know About Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge So Far

From the teaser and additional leaks, here’s everything we know so far about the Galaxy S25 Edge:

Let’s talk design first. The Galaxy S25 Edge is thinner than the Galaxy S25 Plus, with a rumored thickness of just 6.4mm compared to the S25 Plus’ 7.3mm. It’s designed to be sleek and minimalistic, putting its slim profile front and center.

Moving on to cameras, from the teaser we can confirm the S25 Edge takes a slightly different route. Unlike the triple-camera setups we’ve seen on other Galaxy S25 models, this one has just two cameras on the back. This is a noticeable change from earlier leaks, which suggested a three-camera system.

Now, about performance. Tipster Yogesh Brar has mentioned that the Galaxy S25 Edge might feature a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite variant. This was further confirmed by leaked Geekbench scores a few weeks ago. This could help Samsung maintain better heat management and efficiency, which is critical for a phone this slim. Also, this will reduce cost keeping the price of S25 Edge lower.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to cost less than $1,299. As for when we can expect it, rumors suggest it could launch as early as April 2025, though May remains a possibility (Weibo). Initially, the phone will roll out in key markets like the US and South Korea, with a second wave planned for other regions.

Finally, let’s address the obvious comparison. The Galaxy S25 Edge is clearly Samsung’s answer to Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air. With its ultra-slim design, it’s aiming to grab the title of the thinnest flagship smartphone of the year. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the iPhone 17 Air could be around 5.5mm thick. We’ll have to wait until both models are unveiled to confirm these details.