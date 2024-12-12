Samsung’s SmartThings Music Sync Meets YouTube Music

Samsung’s SmartThings app integrates with YouTube Music to sync smart bulbs with your favorite tunes.

There are also new buttons similar to YouTube Music settings like Relax, Party, and Workout.

Works with YouTube Premium only, not the free version.

Samsung has partnered with YouTube Music to provide a synchronized music listening experience with smart bulbs like those from Philips. Samsung SmartThings’ new feature, Music Sync, combines YouTube Music, SmartThings, and smart bulbs to create an immersive home audio experience.

What you get is music and light synchronization without relying on microphones or limited sources. This flexibility allows users to sync lighting with YouTube Music.

The SmartThings app has been updated to include some new presets. For example, the new Relax, Party, and Workout presets make it easy to set a mood. Useful if you’re hosting a party, working out, or unwinding, your lighting will automatically adjust to sync with the music playing on YouTube Music.

The light bulbs will adjust color, brightness, and rhythm in tune with the selected track. Note that the feature is available to YouTube Premium users only.

Upcoming Updates

Samsung plans to expand its Music Sync experience by adding more music platforms.

It currently works with Philips Hue. SmartThings is also planning to expand to other brands.

SmartThings Music Sync is a decent addition to most smart home setups.