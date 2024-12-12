Home » Android » Samsung’s SmartThings Music Sync Meets YouTube Music

Samsung’s SmartThings Music Sync Meets YouTube Music

by Anchit srivastava
written by Anchit srivastava 0 comment
  • Samsung’s SmartThings app integrates with YouTube Music to sync smart bulbs with your favorite tunes.
  • There are also new buttons similar to YouTube Music settings like Relax, Party, and Workout.
  • Works with YouTube Premium only, not the free version.

Samsung has partnered with YouTube Music to provide a synchronized music listening experience with smart bulbs like those from Philips. Samsung SmartThings’ new feature, Music Sync, combines YouTube Music, SmartThings, and smart bulbs to create an immersive home audio experience.

What you get is music and light synchronization without relying on microphones or limited sources. This flexibility allows users to sync lighting with YouTube Music.

The SmartThings app has been updated to include some new presets. For example, the new Relax, Party, and Workout presets make it easy to set a mood. Useful if you’re hosting a party, working out, or unwinding, your lighting will automatically adjust to sync with the music playing on YouTube Music.

The light bulbs will adjust color, brightness, and rhythm in tune with the selected track. Note that the feature is available to YouTube Premium users only.

Upcoming Updates

  • Samsung plans to expand its Music Sync experience by adding more music platforms.
  • It currently works with Philips Hue. SmartThings is also planning to expand to other brands.

SmartThings Music Sync is a decent addition to most smart home setups.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

How to Lock Notes on Your OnePlus Phone

How to Customize the App and Widget Style on One...

How to Use Live Activities with ‘Now Bar’ on One...

How to Use the Call Transcript Feature on One UI...

How to Update Your Samsung Galaxy Phone to One UI...

3 Apps to Get iOS 18’s Vehicle Motion Cues on...

How to Use and Customize Live Alerts on OxygenOS 15

Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0: 7 Best Features and When You’ll Get...

Android 16’s Notification Cooldown: What Is It and How to...

8 New Features in Android 16 Developer Preview 1