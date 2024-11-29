Samsung’s Spanish Website Confirms One UI 7 Features

While One UI 7 reportedly faced many delays and will only arrive in stable form next year with the Galaxy S25 launch, Samsung’s Spanish website has revealed some of the features coming with the new Android 15-based UI.

Notably, Samsung is going all in on AI with One UI 7. The intro reads, “One UI 7 lets you do whatever you want effortlessly. And now, with Galaxy AI, more than ever. Revolutionize the way you communicate and unleash your creativity to do it all. You’re in charge.”

The page starts by introducing the new One UI 7, mentioning “Introducing One UI 7, with more sophisticated and intuitive icons, a smart notification control center, a new lock screen with a quick view of your ongoing activities, and much more. Upgrade to One UI 7 and explore every detail.”

1. New Icons, Control Panel, and Live Activities

Samsung has redesigned icons for its system apps, giving them a more modern and rounded look. The notification control panel has also been revamped with horizontal sliders for volume and brightness controls.

You can now see live activities on the lock screen, like the real-time status of your food delivery order or an ongoing Uber ride. With OnePlus, Nothing, and other brands adopting live activities, this feature seems poised to become standard across different Android skins.

2. Create Profile Pictures Using AI

One UI 7 allows you to create unique profile photos using AI. It transforms your real photos into AI artwork, similar to Apple’s Image Playground. Choose from various AI-generated artistic effects to create impressive profile photos for your social networks and messaging apps.

3. Circle to Search

Introduced with the Galaxy S24, Circle to Search remains in One UI 7. It lets you instantly circle any object or text on your phone’s screen to search for it on the web, translate it, and more. As one of the most used Galaxy AI features, Samsung has good reason to continue promoting it.

4. Enhanced Sketch to Image

Samsung seems to be adding more styles to the Sketch to Image feature, which allows you to draw from scratch or on an image and use AI to transform your sketch into an image with your chosen style: watercolor, illustration, drawing, Pop Art, or 3D animation.

5. Live Translate for Calls

Live Translate for Calls interprets calls in real-time, breaking down language barriers on popular calling and messaging apps, including WhatsApp. Hopefully, it will add more languages and become more accurate and responsive in identifying speech.

6. Other One UI 7 Features

The One UI 7 page also advertises existing features like Live effects to add depth to photos, ProVisual Engine and AI-powered Zoom for photos, Energy score, smart parental controls, and more.

Samsung does mention that available features and content may vary depending on the device model, country, region, or retailer. Galaxy AI features will be offered free of charge until the end of 2025 on compatible Samsung Galaxy devices, though a Samsung account is required to use them.

The One UI 7 page is still live on Samsung’s Spanish website. It’s unclear if the page will remain, given that it highlights only a few new features while mostly rehashing existing ones.

Beyond the features highlighted on the website, several other exciting additions are expected in One UI 7. These include a vertical app drawer, a redesigned camera app, a dark theme for app icons, smoother and customizable animations, a “welcome pill” (similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island), a new battery icon, and more.

Things are looking promising for this update, and as a Samsung user, I’m personally excited to see these improvements come to life.