Sanskrit Honorific – Crossword Clue Answers

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersSRI, FRA, SIR, SAN, DON, SEN
4 LettersAGHA, BRER, NAME, DONA, MSGR, ODES, BABA
5 LettersRAJAH, BABOO, SENOR, TITLE, REGIS
6 LettersMADAME
7 LettersMAHATMA, EMERITA, DIPLOMA, AGAKHAN
8 LettersMEINHERR, EMINENCE, EMERITUS, ESTEEMED
10 LettersEXCELLENCY
15 LettersELTORONEAMANURE

