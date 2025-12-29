Sasha Obama’s Sister – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Sasha Obama’s Sister, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

5 letters – MALIA

MALIA 13 letters – MALIAANNOBAMA

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Sasha Obama’s Sister. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters SIS, IAM, MOM, HEN, PET, PSA 4 Letters MAYA, AXEL, LUCI, DIVA, LANE, LEAH, LISA, LIZA, UNIV, ELLE, BABY 5 Letters MALIA, SASHA, GLIDE, COHEN, OBAMA, BARON, ELDER, CALLE, ALIAS, BORAT, CELLO, BOSSY, VIOLA, OLDER, ADELE, VENUS, PEPPA 6 Letters BARACK, BEZMEL, FATHER, FIERCE, OBAMAS, SISTER, HEIFER, JANICE, ABBESS, MATRON, MOTHER, COWARD 7 Letters ROSEBUD, BEYONCE, SISTERS, JESSICA 8 Letters MATTSSON, ALTEREGO, SUPERIOR, WEAKLING, MAMASBOY 9 Letters COHENCOEN 10 Letters HANDMEDOWN, MOTHERSBOY 12 Letters JOANCRAWFORD 13 Letters MALIAANNOBAMA 14 Letters THISBUDSFORYOU

