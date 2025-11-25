Scary Movie 6: Cast, Crew, Release Date and Everything We Know

Summary:

A new Scary movie, titled Scary Movie 6 is releasing on June 12, 2026.

Anna Faris, Regina Hall and the Wayans brothers will be returning for the movie.

The movie will make fun of new horror movies like Nope and Sinners.

The last decade has brought in a whole slew of iconic horror movies like IT, and now, Scary Movie is gearing up to parody them once again. The franchise is officially returning with Scary Movie 6. Marlon Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans are set to write the script. Here’s everything you need to know about Scary Movie 6.

Scary Movie 6 Full Cast and Returning Cast Members

Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans are some of the headliners of the past Scary Movie iterations, who will be returning for Scary Movie 6:

Actor Character Returning? Anna Faris Cindy Campbell Yes Regina Hall Brenda Meeks Yes Marlon Wayans Shorty Meeks Yes Shawn Wayans Ray Wilkins Yes Dave Sheridan Doofy Gilmore Yes Lochlyn Munro Greg Phillipe Yes Jon Abrahams Bobby Prinze Yes Chris Elliott TBA Yes Kim Wayans TBA (returning cast) Yes Damon Wayans Jr. TBA No Cheri Oteri TBA No Heidi Gardner TBA No Sydney Park TBA No Olivia Rose Keegan TBA No Savannah Lee Nassif TBA No Gregg Wayans TBA No Ruby Snowber TBA No Cameron Scott Roberts TBA No

Who is Directing Scary Movie 6

Michael Tiddes serves as the director for Scary Movie 6. He has previously directed other spoof-horror comedy movies like A Haunted House and Fifty Shades of Black. Rick Alvarez teamed with the Wayans brothers, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans, to pen the script of the movie.

The Wayans brothers conceived the idea for the very first Scary Movie, which launched a whole list of horror parody movies. The trend lasted up until the last decade, and it looks like the Wayans are back to reignite the concept.

When Will Scary Movie 6 Come Out

Scary Movie will release in theaters on June 12, 2026. The movie has wrapped filming and is already in post-production. As of writing, there’s no confirmed release date for the trailer or poster yet. You can expect a first look sometime around January 2026.

What Will Scary Movie 6 Make Fun of This Time

In a conversation with ComicBook.com, Marlon Wayans shared everything Scary Movie 6 will make fun of. Here’s a list:

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Scream

Heretic

Longlegs

Get Out

Nope

Sinners

The 2020s seem to be the perfect time to release Scary Movie 6. The last half of the decade has delivered a wave of standout horror films that have redefined the genre, giving the parody franchise plenty of fresh material to work with. Speaking about the movie, Wayans also expressed his love for horror as a genre: “I mean, you know, I’m just a fan of the whole genre, man. There are just so many great horror films to pull from that we plan on having a field day.”