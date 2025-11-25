Home » Entertainment » Scary Movie 6: Cast, Crew, Release Date and Everything We Know

by Melvin Mathew
Summary:

  • A new Scary movie, titled Scary Movie 6 is releasing on June 12, 2026.
  • Anna Faris, Regina Hall and the Wayans brothers will be returning for the movie.
  • The movie will make fun of new horror movies like Nope and Sinners.
The last decade has brought in a whole slew of iconic horror movies like IT, and now, Scary Movie is gearing up to parody them once again. The franchise is officially returning with Scary Movie 6. Marlon Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans are set to write the script. Here’s everything you need to know about Scary Movie 6.

Scary Movie 6 Full Cast and Returning Cast Members

Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans are some of the headliners of the past Scary Movie iterations, who will be returning for Scary Movie 6:

ActorCharacterReturning?
Anna FarisCindy CampbellYes
Regina HallBrenda MeeksYes
Marlon WayansShorty MeeksYes
Shawn WayansRay WilkinsYes
Dave SheridanDoofy GilmoreYes
Lochlyn MunroGreg PhillipeYes
Jon AbrahamsBobby PrinzeYes
Chris ElliottTBAYes
Kim WayansTBA (returning cast)Yes
Damon Wayans Jr.TBANo
Cheri OteriTBANo
Heidi GardnerTBANo
Sydney ParkTBANo
Olivia Rose KeeganTBANo
Savannah Lee NassifTBANo
Gregg WayansTBANo
Ruby SnowberTBANo
Cameron Scott RobertsTBANo

Who is Directing Scary Movie 6

Michael Tiddes serves as the director for Scary Movie 6. He has previously directed other spoof-horror comedy movies like A Haunted House and Fifty Shades of Black. Rick Alvarez teamed with the Wayans brothers, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans, to pen the script of the movie.

The Wayans brothers conceived the idea for the very first Scary Movie, which launched a whole list of horror parody movies. The trend lasted up until the last decade, and it looks like the Wayans are back to reignite the concept.

When Will Scary Movie 6 Come Out

Scary Movie will release in theaters on June 12, 2026. The movie has wrapped filming and is already in post-production. As of writing, there’s no confirmed release date for the trailer or poster yet. You can expect a first look sometime around January 2026.

What Will Scary Movie 6 Make Fun of This Time

Poster for the first Scary Movie released in 2000
Poster for the first Scary Movie released in 2000 | Credit: IMDb

In a conversation with ComicBook.com, Marlon Wayans shared everything Scary Movie 6 will make fun of. Here’s a list:

  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Scream
  • Heretic
  • Longlegs
  • Get Out
  • Nope
  • Sinners

The 2020s seem to be the perfect time to release Scary Movie 6. The last half of the decade has delivered a wave of standout horror films that have redefined the genre, giving the parody franchise plenty of fresh material to work with. Speaking about the movie, Wayans also expressed his love for horror as a genre: “I mean, you know, I’m just a fan of the whole genre, man. There are just so many great horror films to pull from that we plan on having a field day.”

Melvin is a nerd for anything and everything pop culture. He has had more than two years of experience as a writer and editor in the gaming space and has now brought that expertise to his true love: pop culture and comic books. When he’s not typing away, you’ll probably catch him skateboarding in empty parking lots, usually mid-fall from some “totally worth it” trick. When he’s not nursing those bruises, he’s finishing painting his long-overdue Pinterest board of saved artworks, while singing along to Audioslave, Dhanji or Mac Miller.

