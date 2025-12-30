Scary Shawarma Kiosk – All Game Modes

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Scary Shawarma Kiosk game modes on December 30, 2025.

Scary Shawarma Kiosk is a horror Roblox experience where you serve food (shawarma) to customers. Be careful! You will encounter some anomalies, and serving them is a mistake, which is well-punished in this experience. You can enjoy the game in two modes, based on your liking and mood. In this article, we will list all currently available Scary Shawarma Kiosk game modes, along with their details.

All Game Modes in Scary Shawarma Kiosk

Currently, only two game modes exist in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: Story and Endless. After reaching the lobby, you can go to the left side to play the Story mode and on the right side for the Endless. Whichever game mode you’re playing, your task is to figure out humans from anomalies and serve only the former. Below are their details:

1. Story Mode

Playing the story game mode in Scary Shawarma Kiosk leads you to one of the six endings. The game requires you to serve 16 clients to reach an ending. It can be neutral, good, or bad, depending on the decisions you make during the shift. You will trigger a good ending by refusing anomalies and serving all human clients. A neutral ending occurs when you make a few mistakes along the way.

A bad ending can occur in multiple ways, such as serving anomalies many times. A monster beside the refrigerator grows with every mistake you make. Once it grows full size, you’ll encounter a bad ending. Additionally, some special events trigger and end your run. For instance, opening an envelope given by a smiling man, looking at the faceless man for too long, and looking at the kiosk during the inspection.

Here is a brief overview of all the endings and their triggers:

Endings Triggers Perfect Shift

(The good ending) When you serve all clients without making a mistake. Unstable

(Neutral ending) When you serve all clients and make an acceptable number of errors. Silence

(Bad ending) Open the letter from the smiling customer instead of putting it under the counter. Erased

(Bad ending) If you look at the kiosk during the inspection (happens every Friday at 2 AM) Neutralized

(Bad ending) When you make mistakes and exceed the acceptable limit Narrator

(This ending is temporary and will be available till January 8, 2026.) – It is an omniscient being that can appear on any day or time.

– If you follow the Narrator’s advice and don’t serve the regular customer, they will set fire to the garbage bin behind the kiosk.

– The fire will spread to the kiosk and engulf it, resulting in a bad ending.

– Don’t listen to the Narrator and follow the game’s rules to receive a warm holiday ending.

After you receive a bad ending and die, the game will give you two options: continue the shift or return to the lobby. Continuing requires paying 10,000 cash or 39 Robux. You can return to the lobby and restart from the beginning.

2. Endless Mode

The endless game mode in Scary Shawarma Kiosk challenges you to last as many days as possible. Everything remains the same as in the story mode, such as anomalies, Friday inspections, and serving human clients. The only difference is that you don’t encounter good or neutral endings. Instead, you play and earn as long as you stay alive and don’t trigger any of the bad endings. The rules are the same as story mode: Don’t serve anomalies and always serve humans.

Each day ends when you’ve served five regular clients, after which you turn off the grill and lights, close the window, and go to the bus station to start a new day. You repeat this until you die by making mistakes while encountering a smiling customer, during inspection, or until the monster beside the fridge grows full size and kills you. Endless mode is one of the best ways to grind money in the game.

That concludes our guide on game modes in Scary Shawarma Kiosk. Refer to our Scary Shawarma Kiosk Wiki for more information about the game. You can also find tips to survive shifts in our beginner’s guide.