Scary Shawarma Kiosk – All Special Events Guide

Special events in Scary Shawarma Kiosk can occur at any time during your shifts. While some have a gameplay effect, others are only for jumpscares. There will be no customers to serve; in such cases, you have to observe them until they stop. Meanwhile, other events require you to perform specific activities. Below, we will list all Scary Shawarma Kiosk special events and provide a guide on how to tackle them.

What Are Special Events in Scary Shawarma Kiosk

Some special events (also called event anomalies) occur while you’re serving clients and declining anomalies. Most of them are harmless and only meant to scare you, such as the dancing goblin, the cursed cat, and more. Meanwhile, others require you to perform some activities if you don’t want to face your fate. Such events happen randomly or at a fixed time, such as inspections every Friday. It is crucial to know them if you want to survive the shift and receive a good ending in Scary Shawarma Kiosk.

With that said, the next section lists all special events in Scary Shawarma Kiosk, along with their details.

All Special Events in Scary Shawarma Kiosk

The table below lists all Scary Shawarma Kiosk special events, their details, and what to do when they occur:

Special Events Details What To Do

Regular Inspection – Inspections happen every Friday at 2 AM.

– A black car stops at the kiosk, and your screen turns red. – Exit the kiosk until the screen becomes blue

– Wait outside and face your back at the kiosk. Don’t look at it until the inspection is done.

Dancing Goblin – A dancing goblin appears in front of the kiosk.

– It suddenly appears at your face, scaring you after he finishes dancing, – Look if you want or close the kiosk.

– Serve normally, if there’s a regular customer.

More Goblin – The same dancing goblin might appear under the counter, on the fridge, behind the grilled meat, behind the garbage bin, or hanging upside down from the window. – They are jump scares

– Do nothing

Suspicious meat – The grilled meat starts pulsating and making weird noises. – Close the light switch and exit to the backyard immediately.

– Return when you stop hearing the sound.

– You’ll die if you stay.

The fog and the creepy old monster – A thick fog will engulf your surroundings and the kiosk.

– You will see a creature running past the kiosk.

– Several corpses appear in the fog.

– A creepy old monster guy might appear, who gradually approaches the window, watching you. – Don’t do anything or simply close the kiosk until the fog disappears.

– Don’t go outside.

Creepy moaning face – You will see a face moaning on the ceiling after the fog settles.

– Lights will start to flicker

– Water-like thing drops from the face – Don’t panic and stay calm until the face disappears Cursed Cat – A lady comes with a cursed cat. It is believed that looking at it will kill the seer.

– The cat will jump on you if you look at its face. – Don’t look at the cat

– Mind your business and serve the lady. Car’s arrival – A car stops in front of the kiosk at random hours.

– No one gets in, no one comes out. – Do nothing

– Watch as it leaves. Stinky car – The same car arrives in front of the kiosk.

– This time, someone from inside lets out a stinky puff, and you hear mocking laughter.

– You will see green smoke as the car goes away. – Do nothing

– It might be a harmless prank.

That concludes our Scary Shawarma Kiosk special events guide. You can visit our Scary Shawarma Kiosk wiki for more information about the game. Here’s our beginner’s guide to help you get a head start in the game.