Working the night shift at Shawarma 24 is no joke. You are dealing with creepy customers who might not even be human, and one wrong move means the Inspector will fail you. Knowing which customers to serve and which ones to shut the shutters on can save your job (and your life!). To help you, here is the full guide for all anomalies in Scary Shawarma Kiosk, so you know how to spot them before they disturb you!

What Are the Anomalies in Scary Shawarma Kiosk?

Anomalies are basically monsters pretending to be regular customers. Most of them look normal at first, but something will always feel off. Maybe they’ve got weird textures, or they act strangely on the CCTV cameras. Your job is to spot these red flags and close the shutters before serving them. If you serve too many anomalies, you’ll rack up errors, and the Inspector will punish you during the weekly inspection.

All Anomalies in Scary Shawarma Kiosk

I will separate the anomalies into three categories. One is the dangerous anomalies that you should avoid, safe anomalies that you should actually serve, and some special anomalies that have specific rules. At the end of the list, I also put some anomaly events that aren’t customer-related. Here is the list:

1. Dangerous Anomalies

The CCTV cameras are your best friend here. Always check both Camera 1 and Camera 2, and don’t forget to toggle to night vision mode. Some anomalies only show their true form under specific camera settings.

Anomaly Name Image How to Spot Them Back Holes Switch to the rear camera view to spot holes in their back. Weird Texture Their arms and legs are covered with black marks and weird textures. Nightvision Missing They look normal at first, but will vanish completely once night vision is turned on. CCTV Double When you see the camera, a second copy will show up, facing the opposite direction. CCTV Screamer Checking the camera triggers a copy that suddenly lunges forward and screams. CCTV Passenger A disturbing goblin-like creature can be seen riding on their back through the camera. CCTV Dancer They look like they are dancing when viewed through night vision. Gibberish Old Man An elderly man who speaks only in random letters. The Doppelganger Looks nearly identical to a previous visitor. The Twins Two matching blonde women holding hands, with one constantly jerking her head. The Hacker Claims to be a hacker and acts like they’ve crashed or disconnected your game. Santa Dressed in a Santa outfit with a disturbing face, saying “Merry Evening.”

2. Safe Anomalies

Not everyone weird is an anomaly. These customers might seem strange to you, but you need to serve them still.

Customer Type Image What Makes Them Safe Karate Man Wearing a martial arts outfit and practicing moves. Drunk Guy Doesn’t carry any cash, but he’s harmless. Serve him, and he might come back to pay later. Dancing Lady She dances right in front of your counter. If the dancing only shows up on cameras, that’s an anomaly. Short Arms A customer who naturally has shorter arms.

Phone Lady Her phone has a loud, screaming ringtone, but she’s harmless.

3. Special Anomalies

These three need special treatment. Don’t just serve or reject them. Try to follow these exact steps so they don’t disturb you more:

Customer Type Image How to Serve The Smiling Man He looks super creepy with a big smile, but you must serve him. First, give him a soda, take the bundle he hands over to you, and put it under the cash register. Faceless Man His face has a large hole in the center. Serve him as usual, but never hover your cursor over the hole. Booger Man Appears in front of your counter and offers to eat his booger for $1000. Decline the offer and continue working.

4. Anomaly Events

Sometimes weird stuff happens that has nothing to do with serving customers. Here’s how to handle each situation:

Event Image What Happens Dancing Goblin A greasy goblin dances, then slides at your face. Just acknowledge it. Fridge Goblin This creepy goblin appears on top of your fridge. Just acknowledge it. The Meat The meat tornado on the grill warps and makes noise. You need to turn it off immediately and leave the kiosk. Window Watcher A goblin is watching you closely through the window. Just acknowledge it. The Inspection Around 2 am, a car will pull up in front of your kiosk, and your screen will turn red. Leave through the back door immediately.

Tips for Staying Safe in Scary Shawarma Kiosk

Make checking cameras a habit every single time someone walks up to your kiosk. Switch between regular view and night vision, and check both Camera 1 and Camera 2. Some anomalies only reveal themselves under specific conditions. Moreover, you always need to pay attention to what your character says. If they comment that someone looks familiar or seems off, trust that instinct. The game gives you hints through dialogue.

If you’re really struggling, you can buy the Show Anomaly boost from the Corruption Shop for 1000P or 19 Robux. It scans one customer for you, but it only works once per purchase. Save it for when you’re genuinely stuck.

Remember that serving anomalies adds to your error count. If you make too many mistakes, you’ll fail the inspection. But refusing normal customers also counts as errors, so you need to get good at telling the difference. Practice makes perfect, and after a few shifts, you’ll start recognising the patterns and spotting anomalies faster.