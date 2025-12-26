Scary Shawarma Kiosk puts you behind the counter of a small food stand during the night shift. At first, you feel like it’s a normal job where you just need to make shawarma and serve customers. But things will get weird (and creepy) fast. Strange customers will show up, objects start moving on their own, and you need to follow specific rules to make it through the night alive. This Scary Shawarma Kiosk beginner’s guide will walk you through everything you need to know, so at least you can survive your shift easier!

How Scary Shawarma Kiosk Works

So your job is to serve shawarma to customers who walk up to your kiosk window. You cook the food on your grill, hand it over, and collect payment. The shift runs on a timer, and you need to survive until sunrise. However, in between those customers, you will find anomalies that will try to mess with you.

Some anomalies look like normal customers, but they aren’t human. Others affect your kiosk equipment or appear outside your window. You need to spot these threats and react correctly, or your shift ends badly.

The game gives you a security camera that shows different angles around your kiosk. This camera is super important because some anomalies only show up through the lens. Always check it before serving anyone, and you have to be quick about it.

What Are the Anomalies in Scary Kiosk Shawarma?

Anomalies come in three main types, and each one needs different handling:

1. Customer Anomalies

These anomalies look like regular people at first. They walk up, place an order, and wait for food. But something’s off and you will have to find out what. There are Dangerous Anomalies, Safe Anomalies, and Special Anomalies.

Always avoid serving the Dangerous Anomalies and close your shutter fast. If you serve them, it will add to your error count. If you make too many mistakes, you’ll fail the inspection, too. The CCTV cameras are your best friend for this type.

Always check both Camera 1 and Camera 2, and don’t forget to toggle to night vision mode. Some anomalies only show their true form under specific camera settings. Examples of these anomalies are a customer who looks normal at first, but will vanish completely once night vision is turned on, or a customer who has their arms and legs covered with black marks and weird textures.

There are also Safe Anomalies, which are just equally strange, but not as creepy as the dangerous ones. You need to serve them always. For example, a Karate Man who is wearing a martial arts outfit and practicing moves in front of your kiosk.

Last but not least, there are Special Anomalies. These ones need special treatment. Don’t just serve or reject them. You will definitely detect them quickly because they either have a massive, creepy smile on their faces, a huge hole in their faces, or are just a customer who asks you to eat their booger for money. So weird!

2. Event Anomalies

Sometimes weird stuff happens inside and outside of your kiosk that has nothing to do with serving customers. Examples of these events are like a weird, bloody chunk of meat suddenly appearing beside the fridge, or a creepy, tall goblin dancing outside of your kiosk. There is even a very scary old goblin watching you closely through the window. Just acknowledge them.

The longer you play, the easier it is to detect impostors in Scary Shawarma Kiosk. So don’t give up!

The Inspector Rules in Scary Shawarma Kiosk

Around 2:00 AM every night, an Inspector arrives. You will see an empty car pull up to your kiosk. This is your signal to stop everything. Walk to the back door of your kiosk and exit outside. Wait there until the inspection finishes. Do not look back at your kiosk. Do not check your CCTVs. Do not look up at the Inspector, too. If you break any of these rules, you will lose instantly.

The Inspector also shows up early if you make too many mistakes during your shift. Getting customer orders wrong, taking too long to serve people, or failing to handle anomalies properly can trigger an early inspection. When this happens, it’s game over.

Game Controls

The controls are pretty easy to remember, mostly similar to other Roblox games. Here they are:

Action Button Move around W, A, S, and D Interact with objects E

You’ll use these controls to walk around your kiosk, turn on equipment, check cameras, open and close shutters, and pick up ingredients.

Survival Tips for Your First Shifts

Here are some tips so you can survive the first few shifts in the Scary Shawarma Kiosk so that you can get used to it:

Set up before serving – Turn on all equipment, check the grill, read wall notes, and open the kiosk window at the start of every shift.

– Turn on all equipment, check the grill, read wall notes, and open the kiosk window at the start of every shift. Always check the camera – Look at the security camera before serving customers, as some anomalies only show up there. Use night vision when needed.

– Look at the security camera before serving customers, as some anomalies only show up there. Use night vision when needed. Watch the clock – Keep an eye on the counter clock so you don’t lose track of time, especially when the Inspector is close to arriving.

– Keep an eye on the counter clock so you don’t lose track of time, especially when the Inspector is close to arriving. Divide tasks in co-op – If playing with friends, assign roles like cooking, camera duty, and anomaly spotting to stay organised.

– If playing with friends, assign roles like cooking, camera duty, and anomaly spotting to stay organised. Limit fridge use – Only open the fridge when necessary, as the monster inside becomes more dangerous later in the game.

– Only open the fridge when necessary, as the monster inside becomes more dangerous later in the game. Shut down on suspicion – If a customer looks off or their voice glitches, close the shutters right away instead of finishing the order.

– If a customer looks off or their voice glitches, close the shutters right away instead of finishing the order. Listen carefully – Audio cues like screams or glitch sounds signal danger, so react as soon as you hear them.

That’s the end of our Scary Shawarma Kiosk beginner’s guide. This game mixes normal work tasks with horror elements that keep you on edge. The key to surviving is staying alert, checking your cameras constantly, and following the Inspector rule perfectly.

Your first few nights will feel chaotic, but once you learn the patterns, you’ll start recognising threats faster. Take it slow, don’t panic when things get weird, and remember that closing your shutters is usually the safe choice when you’re unsure. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Scary Shawarma Kiosk wiki!