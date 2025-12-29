All Endings in Scary Shawarma Kiosk Explained

Have you played the creepy Scary Shawarma Kiosk in Roblox? So your job is basically to serve customers while avoiding anomalies that try to trick you, and it keeps you on edge throughout your entire shift. But do you know that you can actually get different endings in the game? The ending you get depends entirely on how well you handle the pressure and follow the rules. Let’s break down exactly how to get all endings in Scary Shawarma Kiosk and what happens in them.

Overview of All Endings in Scary Shawarma Kiosk

Here’s a quick look at every ending and what triggers it:

Ending Number Ending Name Type How to Get It 1/6 Perfect Shift Good Complete your shift with zero mistakes 2/6 Unstable Moderate Survive with a few mistakes 3/6 Silence Bad Open the package from the Smiling Man 4/6 Erased Bad Look at The Inspection at 2 AM 5/6 Neutralized Bad Make too many mistakes during your shift 6/6 Narrator Variable Encounter the Narrator anomaly and make choices

Ending 1: Perfect Shift

This is the best outcome you can get in the game. The ending message tells you that every order was perfect and every customer left satisfied. The city outside stays peaceful, and you finally take off your apron as the grill goes silent.

Getting this ending requires absolute perfection. You need to serve only real human customers and shut the shutter on every single anomaly. Don’t make even one mistake. Follow all the rules exactly as written. If you mess up earlier in your shift but want this ending, you can use the Internal Control power-up from the Corruption Shop. This basically gives you a clean slate and lets you get the perfect ending anyway.

Ending 2: Unstable

Most players get this ending on their first successful run. You survive the shift, but the game tells you that “most orders were fine” with just a few mistakes. The weird part is that when you look at your reflection in the window, you see someone else wearing your uniform.

This ending happens when you complete your shift but make some errors along the way. Maybe you served an anomaly customer by accident, or you shut the door on a real person. Either way, you made it through alive, but something isn’t quite right. The ending suggests that the horror continues even after you leave, hinting that the cycle never really ends at this kiosk.

Ending 3: Silence

This ending is super creepy. Everything goes silent, and you feel something soft and alive wrapping around you from the inside. Definitely not fun.

To trigger this ending, you need to interact with the Smiling Man. He’s an anomaly that shows up and offers you a paper parcel. Instead of ignoring him as you should, take the package from him. Then open it instead of storing it under the counter. Once you open it, the game teleports you to a dark world with a green sky and floating figures. You’ll see a light in the distance, but before you can reach it, a giant mouth closes around you.

Ending 4: Erased

The Erased ending shows you a system notice saying your presence wasn’t authorized. Reality protocol gets initiated, and your status changes to “erased.” Nobody remembers you ever worked at the kiosk, but the grill keeps cooking with no one behind the counter.

This ending happens during The Inspection, which occurs around 2 AM. A black car pulls up outside of your kiosk, and you’re supposed to go to the back room and face away from the kiosk. You need to stay there until the blue light disappears.

If you turn around and try to watch the entity conducting the inspection, you fail. The game spawns you on a conveyor belt heading straight toward a meat grinder. The Inspector watches as you get shredded. There’s no escape once this happens, so next time, just follow the instructions and don’t look back.

Ending 5: Neutralized

This is probably the easiest bad ending to get. The message tells you that multiple anomalies were detected, and the acceptable limit was exceeded. An Inspector gets assigned for correction, and you get neutralized.

Every time you make a mistake during your shift, a monster grows beside the fridge in your kiosk. The mistakes that make it grow include serving anomaly customers or refusing service to real humans. Once this entity reaches full height, it waits for you to finish a few more orders. Then it reaches out and grabs you, ending your shift permanently. The ending confirms that you made too many errors and got removed as an employee.

Ending 6: Narrator

The Narrator ending is completely different from all the others. This anomaly doesn’t order food like normal customers. Instead, it acts like a storyteller that narrates everything you do in real time.

When the Narrator appears, it starts describing your actions as they happen. The creepy part is that it also gives you suggestions on what to do next. For example, when a customer shows up, the Narrator might tell you to close the shutter on them. But remember, the Narrator is only trying to mess with you. Following its advice can lead to terrible outcomes. If you close the shutter on a real customer because the Narrator told you to, that customer might set your kiosk on fire with you trapped inside.

The Narrator can spawn at any random time during your shift. Once it appears, your story gets a seasonal holiday ending based on the choices you make. The key to surviving is ignoring the Narrator’s suggestions and sticking to the actual game rules instead.

What Happens After You Die in Scary Shawarma Kiosk

When you get one of the bad endings, the game gives you two options. You can return to the lobby or continue your shift.

If you want to keep playing, you need to spend 10,000 cash or 39 Robux for a revive. You earn cash naturally by serving customers during gameplay. The game also gives you currency through Daily Reward logins, so make sure to collect those.

If you want to avoid dying, then you need to practice and pay attention to detail. Try to detect impostors by checking your CCTVs all the time. Anomalies often look distorted on camera or appear twice in different locations. Learn the rules posted in your kiosk and follow them exactly. Good luck and be careful trying to get all the endings in Scary Shawarma Kiosk. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Scary Shawarma Kiosk wiki!