Not all corruptions in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly are equally valuable. Some corruptions provide better gameplay advantages that help you survive longer shifts. Understanding which corruptions offer the best value for your coins or Robux can save you money and improve your gameplay experience significantly. This Scary Shawarma Kiosk Corruption Tier List ranks all 6 corruptions in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly from most useful to least useful, helping you decide which power-ups to prioritize when shopping at the Corruption Shop.

Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly Corruption Tier List

Here’s how every corruption ranks from S Tier (best) to C Tier (worst):

Tier Corruptions S Tier Show Anomaly, Internal Control A Tier Corruption Deal B Tier Summon Anomaly C Tier Dance For Friends, Scare a Friend Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly corruption tier list

Important Note: This tier list is subjective and your best corruption depends on your skill level, whether you struggle with inspections or anomaly detection, and whether you play solo or with friends. We have ranked these corruptions based on their overall usefulness across different situations and player skill levels.

S Tier – Best Corruptions

Corruption Cost (Coins) Cost (Robux) Effect Why S Tier

Show Anomaly 1,000 19 Activates internal scanner that reveals current anomalous customer Instantly reveals which customer is the anomaly, eliminating all guesswork. The cheapest corruption at only 1,000 coins makes it accessible early in gameplay. Works for all skill levels – helps beginners learn anomaly patterns while providing ongoing value for experienced players who want faster detection. Universal usefulness in every single shift you play.

Internal Control 5,000 29 Clears any mistakes made (only when inspector is almost out) The most powerful effect in the game – erases all mistakes as if nothing happened. Can save runs that would otherwise end in failure. Expensive at 5,000 coins but worth the investment.

A Tier – Very Good Corruption

Corruption Cost (Coins) Cost (Robux) Effect Why A Tier

Corruption Deal 3,500 25 Pass any inspection successfully even with mistakes Guarantees passing inspections regardless of how many errors you made. Simpler to use than Internal Control since it doesn’t require timing. Works in specific situations (inspections only) rather than throughout entire shifts, making it slightly less versatile than S Tier corruptions.

B Tier – Situational Corruption

Corruption Cost (Coins) Cost (Robux) Effect Why B Tier

Summon Anomaly 3,500 29 Forcefully triggers atypical events like inspections, fog, etc. Makes the game harder instead of easier by forcing difficult events to spawn. Only useful for experienced players who want extra challenges or to practice specific mechanics. Expensive at 3,500 coins for something that actively reduces your survival chances. Skip entirely unless you’re seeking additional difficulty.

C Tier – Least Useful Corruptions

Corruption Cost (Coins) Cost (Robux) Effect Why C Tier

Dance For Friends 2,000 29 Triggers dancing screamer for friends in game Provides zero gameplay benefits and doesn’t help with survival. Only works when playing with others, making it useless for solo players.

Scare a Friend 2,000 19 Triggers screamer for a friend Identical to Dance For Friends but with regular screamer instead of dancing variant. Absolute lowest priority purchase.

And that’s everything you need to know about what are the best corruptions in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly! Hope this tier list helped you find the right corruption for your playstyle!