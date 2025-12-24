Home » Gaming » All Corruptions in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly

All Corruptions in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Corruptions are special power-ups in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly that help you survive longer by detecting anomalies, erasing mistakes, scaring friends, and bypassing difficult inspections. Working at a shawarma kiosk sounds simple, but when anomalous customers and strict inspectors make your job difficult, corruption can give you the edge you need to keep the shop running. This guide covers all the corruptions in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly, what they do, their prices, and which ones are worth buying.

How to Access the Corruption Shop

You can access the Corruption Shop when you start a new shift at the shawarma kiosk.

Opening the Shop:

  1. Load into a new game and arrive for your shift.
  2. Look for the shop icon button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Click the shop icon to open the Corruption Shop window.
  4. Browse available corruptions and purchase using coins or Robux.

Important: The Corruption Shop is not available in the main lobby area. You can only access it once you’ve started working at the kiosk.

All Corruptions in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly

Here are all 6 corruptions available in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly:

CorruptionImagePrice (Coins)Price (Robux)Description
Show Anomaly1,000 P19 RobuxActivates internal scanner that reveals current anomalous customer
Summon Anomaly3,500 P29 RobuxForcefully triggers atypical events like inspections, fog, etc.
Internal Control5,000 P29 RobuxClears any mistakes made (only when inspector is almost out)
Corruption Deal3,500 P25 RobuxPass any inspection successfully even with mistakes
Dance For Friends2,000 P29 RobuxTriggers dancing screamer for friends in game
Scare a Friend2,000 P19 RobuxTriggers screamer for a friend

The Corruption Shop in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly offers 6 unique power-ups that can help you survive longer shifts, detect threats more easily, and even have some fun scaring friends. Each corruption serves a different purpose, with prices ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 coins or 19 to 29 Robux. Access the shop by clicking the shop icon when you start your shift, and choose the corruptions that fit your playstyle and skill level.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Basketball Zero Luka Doncic Update Release Date (December 24)

Roblox Red VS Blue Tycoon Codes (December 2025)

How to Awaken Control Fruit in Blox Fruits

99 Nights in the Forest The Engineer Class Update Countdown...

Roblox Knife Arena Codes (December 2025)

Roblox Scary Shawarma Kiosk: the ANOMALY Codes (December 2025)

Roblox Jujutsu Zero Codes (December 2025)

Adopt Me Xmas Week 4 Update Release Date

Roblox Scary Shawarma Kiosk Wiki

How to Get Control Fruit in Blox Fruits