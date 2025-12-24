Corruptions are special power-ups in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly that help you survive longer by detecting anomalies, erasing mistakes, scaring friends, and bypassing difficult inspections. Working at a shawarma kiosk sounds simple, but when anomalous customers and strict inspectors make your job difficult, corruption can give you the edge you need to keep the shop running. This guide covers all the corruptions in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly, what they do, their prices, and which ones are worth buying.

How to Access the Corruption Shop

You can access the Corruption Shop when you start a new shift at the shawarma kiosk.

Opening the Shop:

Load into a new game and arrive for your shift. Look for the shop icon button on the left side of the screen. Click the shop icon to open the Corruption Shop window. Browse available corruptions and purchase using coins or Robux.

Important: The Corruption Shop is not available in the main lobby area. You can only access it once you’ve started working at the kiosk.

All Corruptions in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly

Here are all 6 corruptions available in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly:

Corruption Image Price (Coins) Price (Robux) Description Show Anomaly 1,000 P 19 Robux Activates internal scanner that reveals current anomalous customer Summon Anomaly 3,500 P 29 Robux Forcefully triggers atypical events like inspections, fog, etc. Internal Control 5,000 P 29 Robux Clears any mistakes made (only when inspector is almost out) Corruption Deal 3,500 P 25 Robux Pass any inspection successfully even with mistakes Dance For Friends 2,000 P 29 Robux Triggers dancing screamer for friends in game Scare a Friend 2,000 P 19 Robux Triggers screamer for a friend

The Corruption Shop in Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly offers 6 unique power-ups that can help you survive longer shifts, detect threats more easily, and even have some fun scaring friends. Each corruption serves a different purpose, with prices ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 coins or 19 to 29 Robux. Access the shop by clicking the shop icon when you start your shift, and choose the corruptions that fit your playstyle and skill level.