Scoville Scale – Crossword Clue Answers

3 letters – HOT

HOT 7 Letters – HOTNESS

– HOTNESS 8 Letters – HABANERO

– HABANERO 9 letters – HABANEROS

HABANEROS 13 Letters – PEPPERHOTNESS

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters SGT, HOT 4 Letters MILD, HEAT, COLD, SOFT, COOL, MILP, HARD 5 Letters CHILI, SPICY, GALES, PLACE, OBESE 6 Letters CHILLI, TOOHOT, WEIGHT, RATHER, CAPOTE 7 Letters HOTNESS, SERRANO, HOTTEST, TABASCO, SPICIER, PEPPERS, TOPKNOT, BEEHIVE 8 Letters HABANERO, SPICIEST, SERRANOS, HARDNESS, INTERIOR, HIGHERFL 9 Letters HABANEROS, HOTPEPPER, WINDSPEED, CRYOGONAL, SANMARINO 10 Letters GHOSTCHILI, HOTPEPPERS 11 Letters GHOSTPEPPER, FIREPEPPERS 12 Letters GHOSTPEPPERS 13 Letters PEPPERHOTNESS 15 Letters MINERALHARDNESS, TORNADOSTRENGTH, HABANEROPEPPERS, JERMAINEPENNANT 19 Letters ABSOLUTETEMPERATURE

