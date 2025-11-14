Who is the Sea Monster in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2

Summary:

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 releases on February 27, 2026.

It will feature returning characters along with Godzilla and Kong.

A new sea titan, Kraken or Na Kika, will appear in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 teaser has dropped, with the show returning to Apple TV on February 27. The teaser trailer for the MonsterVerse TV series gives us a glimpse at multiple returning characters, along with Kong. We also get to hear the iconic roar of Godzilla at the end of the teaser. That said, we get a glimpse of a monster that isn’t fully shown, but going by its appearance, only two Titans in the MonsterVerse could fit the description, unless Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has created a new Titan entirely.

Who is the Kraken in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Kraken in Skull Island animated series | Credit: Netflix

The sea creature shown in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ new trailer appears to have sharp teeth in its tentacles as we see it devouring a boat. The monster strongly resembles the Kraken. You can even see in the above picture that he has sharp teeth in his tentacles. Kraken first appeared in the Skull Island animated series as an antagonist for the first season.

The Kraken is incredibly powerful and can generate electrical charges with its tentacles. At one point, it even overpowers Kong with a single arm. His entire goal throughout the show was to usurp Kong as the king of Skull Island. However, this dream was squashed when Kong killed Kraken at the end of the show.

However, as we’ve seen with Kong and his entire species, Titans in the MonsterVerse often exist as larger families or variations of the same creature. This means we could see another Kraken, or we already might have in the Monarch Season 2 teaser.

Who is Na Kika in MonsterVerse

Na Kika in MonsterVerse | Credit: Fandom

Na Kika is yet another Titan who also fits the description of the sea creature in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2. It first appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters – The Official Movie Novelization, where it was awakened by King Ghidorah’s alpha call. Na Kika then appeared in Godzilla: Dominion, a prequel comic to Godzilla vs Kong. He then hibernated as Godzilla ordered all Titans to stand down and rest, concerned that Ghidorah might still be alive.

Na Kika doesn’t seem to have the sharp, teeth-like things on his tentacles, but it’s very much possible that the show might just change his biology for entertainment and big-screen experience. Hey, if they can make Godzilla pink, they can do anything. There’s also a Monarch creature profile from the comics that describes the exact creature we see in Monarch Season 2.

History speaks of a monster cephalopod that devours entire ships, becoming a sobering and familiar horror tale shared by sailors crossing the sea for centuries.

And that’s it, folks.