If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Seating Area for 12 Peers, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!
Seating Area for 12 Peers – Crossword Clue Answers
Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Seating Area for 12 Peers.
- 7 letters – JURYBOX
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Seating Area for 12 Peers. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|3 Letters
|BAR, NON
|4 Letters
|DAWG, GODS, LOGE, NAVE, AFAR, SPOT, JURY, THAW, CLUE, EPEE
|5 Letters
|JUROR, ARBOR, VENUE, DRIVE, OZONE, TRAIL
|6 Letters
|GALLEY, ROLAND, SKYBOX, STALLS, JURORS, INJURY, DISPEL, PALMED, NOBALL
|7 Letters
|JURYBOX, HOWDAHS, PALADIN, CONJURY, GALLERY, THINAIR, INERTIA, IMSORRY, HAVENTA, IMPANEL, CONSOLE
|8 Letters
|RINGSIDE, COCKPITS, STANDSBY, PARTERRE, ANGRYMEN, IHAVENTA, IMSORRYI, DISGUISE
|9 Letters
|BACKBENCH, LUXURYBOX, OVERBOARD, DISAPPEAR, NAMEPLATE
|10 Letters
|PATROLCARS, SEMICIRCLE, GRANDSTAND
|11 Letters
|WAITINGROOM
|12 Letters
|PICNICTABLES
|13 Letters
|FESTOONLIGHTS
Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.