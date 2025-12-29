Home » Puzzles » Seating Area for 12 Peers – Crossword Clue Answers

Seating Area for 12 Peers – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Seating Area for 12 Peers, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Seating Area for 12 Peers.

  • 7 letters – JURYBOX

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Seating Area for 12 Peers. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersBAR, NON
4 LettersDAWG, GODS, LOGE, NAVE, AFAR, SPOT, JURY, THAW, CLUE, EPEE
5 LettersJUROR, ARBOR, VENUE, DRIVE, OZONE, TRAIL
6 LettersGALLEY, ROLAND, SKYBOX, STALLS, JURORS, INJURY, DISPEL, PALMED, NOBALL
7 LettersJURYBOX, HOWDAHS, PALADIN, CONJURY, GALLERY, THINAIR, INERTIA, IMSORRY, HAVENTA, IMPANEL, CONSOLE
8 LettersRINGSIDE, COCKPITS, STANDSBY, PARTERRE, ANGRYMEN, IHAVENTA, IMSORRYI, DISGUISE
9 LettersBACKBENCH, LUXURYBOX, OVERBOARD, DISAPPEAR, NAMEPLATE
10 LettersPATROLCARS, SEMICIRCLE, GRANDSTAND
11 LettersWAITINGROOM
12 LettersPICNICTABLES
13 LettersFESTOONLIGHTS

