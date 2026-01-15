If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Seattle NHL Team, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Seattle NHL Team – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Seattle NHL Team.

6 letters – KRAKEN

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Seattle NHL Team. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 34 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters AVS, OTT, TAC, SAY, ASH, CHI 4 Letters JOSE, PIKE, RAMS 5 Letters SONIC, LEAFS, STARS, STORM, ARENA, SPACE, PUGET, OWNER, STXES, EXPOS, BEARS, LIONS 6 Letters KRAKEN, SONICS, OILERS, SABRES, FLYERS, ROOFED, SAFECO, CANADA, GIANTS 7 Letters WHALERS, GRAYISH, FALCONS, BENGALS, PACKERS, VIKINGS 8 Letters REDWINGS, SPOILERS, PANTHERS 9 Letters BRETTHULL 11 Letters BLUEJACKETS, SPACENEEDLE 12 Letters THUNDERBIRDS 13 Letters SEATTLEKRAKEN 15 Letters QUEBECNORDIQUES, MIIKKAKIPRUSOFF, FLORIDAPANTHERS, SEATTLESEAHAWKS 17 Letters LADYSINKSTHEBLUES, TORONTOMAPLELEAFS 18 Letters NASHVILLEPREDATORS 34 Letters PIRATESOFTHECARIBBEANDEADMANSCHEST

