Segments of Earth’s Lithosphere – Crossword Clue Answers

14 letters – TECTONICPLATES

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 1 Letters 3 2 Letters 97, PA 3 Letters IDS, ADS, SOD 4 Letters ROCK, FIGS, ERAS, LOGS, ACTS, JULY, CLAY, CLOD, DIRT, DUST, MOLD, SOIL, GAHO, CHIN 5 Letters PLATE, CRUST, RIFTS, LITHE, EPCOT, CLOVE, PETAL, PARTS, ARIES, GENES, STONE, ACRES, EARTH, MOULD, JAMES 6 Letters PLATES, CRATON, CLOVES, NICHES, SCENES, THOMAS, GROUND, MOULDY, REGION 7 Letters CRUSTAL, HAWKEYE, COUNTRY, DRYLAND, MOULDER, SUBSOIL, TERRAIN, TOPSOIL, FANDRAL, HEATRAN, JEJUNAL 8 Letters ISOSTASY, VERTEBRA, EPISODES, NITROGEN, ALLUVIUM, FREEHOLD, WOODLAND, ALVEOLUS 9 Letters TECTONICS, VERTEBRAE, GRASSLAND, TERRITORY, DREADBEAR 10 Letters REALESTATE, TERRAFIRMA, BARYSPHERE 11 Letters UPPERMANTLE, LANDHOLDING, MANTLESOLID, OCEANTRENCH 12 Letters THERMOSPHERE, REALPROPERTY 13 Letters TECTONICPLATE, LOKILAUFEYSON, NORTHANDSOUTH 14 Letters TECTONICPLATES 16 Letters GEOCENTRICTHEORY 17 Letters YOUGUYSHAVENOLIFE 21 Letters HILLSMOUNTAINSANDDIRT 35 Letters THESTOLENEARTHJOURNEYSEND109MINUTES

