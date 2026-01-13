Home » Puzzles » Segments of Earth’s Lithosphere – Crossword Clue Answers

Segments of Earth’s Lithosphere – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Segments of Earth’s Lithosphere, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

  • 14 letters – TECTONICPLATES

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Segments of Earth’s Lithosphere. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 1 to 35 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
1 Letters3
2 Letters97, PA
3 LettersIDS, ADS, SOD
4 LettersROCK, FIGS, ERAS, LOGS, ACTS, JULY, CLAY, CLOD, DIRT, DUST, MOLD, SOIL, GAHO, CHIN
5 LettersPLATE, CRUST, RIFTS, LITHE, EPCOT, CLOVE, PETAL, PARTS, ARIES, GENES, STONE, ACRES, EARTH, MOULD, JAMES
6 LettersPLATES, CRATON, CLOVES, NICHES, SCENES, THOMAS, GROUND, MOULDY, REGION
7 LettersCRUSTAL, HAWKEYE, COUNTRY, DRYLAND, MOULDER, SUBSOIL, TERRAIN, TOPSOIL, FANDRAL, HEATRAN, JEJUNAL
8 LettersISOSTASY, VERTEBRA, EPISODES, NITROGEN, ALLUVIUM, FREEHOLD, WOODLAND, ALVEOLUS
9 LettersTECTONICS, VERTEBRAE, GRASSLAND, TERRITORY, DREADBEAR
10 LettersREALESTATE, TERRAFIRMA, BARYSPHERE
11 LettersUPPERMANTLE, LANDHOLDING, MANTLESOLID, OCEANTRENCH
12 LettersTHERMOSPHERE, REALPROPERTY
13 LettersTECTONICPLATE, LOKILAUFEYSON, NORTHANDSOUTH
14 LettersTECTONICPLATES
16 LettersGEOCENTRICTHEORY
17 LettersYOUGUYSHAVENOLIFE
21 LettersHILLSMOUNTAINSANDDIRT
35 LettersTHESTOLENEARTHJOURNEYSEND109MINUTES

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

