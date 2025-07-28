Seinfeld Cast: Where Are They Now

Seinfeld is one of the most critically acclaimed and highest-rated sitcoms of all time, with characters Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer forever etched into the heart of pop culture. The series follows the life of comedian Jerry Seinfeld and the antics of his group of friends which consists of his ex-girlfriend Elaine, best friend George and wacky neighbor Kramer.

When Seinfeld ended in 1998, the cast went their separate ways, each carving out their own unique niche in the entertainment industry. Some were said to have fallen victim to the so-called “Seinfeld curse,” while others found success. Jerry Seinfeld even went on to become a billionaire. But where is the Seinfeld cast in 2025, and what are they doing? Let’s find out.

1. Jerry Seinfeld (Played Himself)

Jerry Seinfeld played a fictionalized version of himself on the show as a stand-up comedian who mainly did observational humor and was at the center of his friend group. Jerry is portrayed as the straight main or the comedic foil among of his group who rarely runs into the kind of problems some of his friends do. One of his main traits in the show is breaking up with his girlfriends over small reasons.

Jerry immediately returned to stand-up after Seinfeld ended and has since then made more comedy shows like Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee where he invited celebrities, drove them around the city, grabbed some coffee, and cracked jokes. It was widely popular with both fans and critics alike.

In 2020, Jerry Seinfeld dropped 23 Hours to Kill on Netflix, which was a hit among fans. In 2024, he directed, co-wrote, and starred in the satirical movie Unfrosted, about the creation of Pop-Tarts, which got largely poor reviews. He started a world tour beginning in Singapore and made an appearance in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine Benes)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus played Jerry’s ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes, who often ended up in strange dating situations. She sometimes ruined social events and often got into weird problems because of her rash decisions or the actions of her boyfriends, friends, or eccentric bosses.

Julia established a huge career post-Seinfeld and is generally regarded as the most successful of all the cast members. She played the title role in the popular sitcom Veep, winning several Emmy Awards for her acting. She also headed the sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine. Julia is currently part of the Marvel franchise in Thunderbolts in 2025, playing Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Offscreen, she has been busy raising awareness around cancer and environmental causes. She has also become very popular with her podcast Wiser Than Me, in which she interviews older women. Julia, in general, has emerged as one of the most highly regarded names in the business, with a legacy that solidly exists apart from Seinfeld stardom as Elaine.

3. Jason Alexander (George Costanza)

Jason Alexander played Jerry’s neurotic and insecure best friend George Costanza. He is shown as somewhat of a loser in the show who finds himself in awkward situations of his own making. He is best known for his petty lies, elaborate excuses, and a deep fear of commitment which is why he’s always seen struggling with his relationships and career.

Post Seinfeld, Jason has worked on television shows such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Young Sheldon, and The Conners. His voiceover roles have included Duckman, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Legend of Tarzan, and more recent voice roles in animated television series such as Harley Quinn and Tangled: The Series.

Jason Alexander has been more active in stage work recently. He directed The Cottage on Broadway in 2023. He played Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof on tour in Los Angeles in 2024, a character that he had always wanted to play. He also acted in Judgment Day at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Jason now appears to be happy doing only theater and has established an identity apart from that of George Costanza.

4. Michael Richards (Cosmo Kramer)

Michael Richards played the legendary Cosmo Kramer, Jerry’s eccentric neighbor who was famous for his wild hair and even wilder schemes. He is extremely blunt and tactless, which often causes trouble for the rest of his friends. Michael won three Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Kramer, the most among the cast. While Seinfeld was still airing, he also acted in films like UHF and Airheads, and appeared as Kramer in Mad About You.

Post Seinfeld, he appeared briefly in The Michael Richards Show which was cancelled after a single season. Following a racist tirade during a 2006 stand-up performance, he retired from the limelight. He re-emerged in a Curb Your Enthusiasm reunion and landed a few supporting roles. In 2024, he published his memoir Entrances and Exits, in which he reflected on his life and career in candid honesty and clarity.

5. Wayne Knight (Newman)

Wayne Knight played Jerry’s scheming neighbor and nemesis, Newman, in Seinfeld. He is famous for his smug greeting. He is also a frequent collaborator in Kramer’s bizarre schemes, which always end up backfiring. Following Seinfeld, Wayne has gone on to continue performing in both live-action and voice-over roles. He has acted in projects like Narcos, Hot in Cleveland, and Torchwood and even lent his voice to animated movies such as Toy Story 2.

More recently, he has appeared in 12 Mighty Orphans (2021), Darby and the Dead (2022), and the forthcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2025). On TV, he has appeared in Bookie, Them, That ’90s Show, and 9-1-1: Lone Star. He also makes appearances at fan conventions and is still a fan favorite for his energy and charisma.

6. Estelle Harris (Estelle Costanza)

Estelle Harris played Estelle Costanza, George’s overbearing mother and obnoxious mother who had a love-hate relationship with her son. In non-Seinfeld roles, she provided the voice of Mrs. Potato Head for the Toy Story films and guest-starred in various sitcoms and cartoons.

She passed away in April 2022 at the age of 93. Although she had limited screen time on Seinfeld, her performance as Estelle Costanza is unforgettable, making her one of the most iconic sitcom mothers in TV history.

7. Jerry Stiller (Frank Costanza)

Jerry Stiller came aboard Seinfeld later in its course of run but ended up being one of its big stars. He portrayed the character of Frank Costanza, George’s estranged father who wanted him out of his house and his life. His boisterous, exaggerated style and side-splitting one-liners made Frank Costanza a legendary side character who fans loved. Following Seinfeld, he starred in The King of Queens and appeared in a number of shows and movies.

He passed away in May 2020 at the age of 92. Prior to Seinfeld, he had a long and fruitful comedy collaboration with his wife, Anne Meara. The two of them were a fixture of American comedy.

8. Heidi Swedberg (Susan Ross)

Heidi Swedberg portrayed Susan Ross, George’s doomed fiancée who died after licking toxic envelope glue for their wedding invitations. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, she made appearances in movies such as Galaxy Quest and Hot Shots!, and guest-starred on series such as Quantum Leap and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Heidi has since retired from acting after 2010 and moved into music. She is currently the leader of a children’s group named Heidi Swedberg and the Sukey Jump Band. She also gives lessons in school and community programs.

9. Larry David (Co-Creator, Voice of Steinbrenner)

Larry David was the co-creator of Seinfeld alongside Jerry Seinfeld and voiced the owner of the Yankees, George Steinbrenner. Following the end of this series, Larry went on to create Curb Your Enthusiasm, which concluded in 2024 after twelve seasons. His brand of humor continues to influence television today.

He is currently working on creating an HBO Max sketch comedy series. The series will delve into bizarre and forgotten points in American history. It is being made with Higher Ground Productions and co-created with Jeff Schaffer. A number of regulars from the Curb Your Enthusiasm cast are set to appear appear in this show. The series is scheduled to launch near the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Seinfeld Cast Then and Now

The Seinfeld cast went onto have widely different career trajectories following the show’s conclusion, but their impact on the entertainment industry is undeniable. While some cast members have remained in the spotlight, others have chosen to work from behind the scenes, and a few have stepped back into quieter lives. Yet their work still reaches new viewers. The series ended years ago, but its legacy continues to thrive.