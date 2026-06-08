Summer has already delivered more than enough to keep gaming fans busy, with the PlayStation State of Play giving us the first look at God of War Laufey and Summer Game Fest bringing the Final Fantasy VII Revelation announcement among many others. But Ninja Theory managed to add one more surprise to the pile at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 with the reveal of Senua, a brand new action-adventure game set in the Hellblade universe. The game stars the returning Celtic warrior Senua, who finds herself trapped between life and death in a fractured vision of purgatory, fighting her way toward the afterlife to reunite with those she has lost.

Senua Official Trailer

What Makes This Different From Hellblade

This is not Hellblade III. Ninja Theory has been clear about that. The two previous games, the original Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, were known for being tightly focused and cinematic experiences. Senua takes a different approach entirely, expanding into full action adventure territory with broader combat, more puzzle solving, and an interconnected world to explore.

The studio describes the combat as built around tactical choice. You can approach fights stealthily, pick off enemies at range using thrown weapons, dual wield, or go in directly. Senua can also use special Focus Abilities both in combat and while navigating the world, which ties back to her ability to perceive reality differently. Boss fights are also being introduced for the first time in the series in a meaningful way.

The world itself is roughly twice the size of what Hellblade II had, though Ninja Theory is careful to say this is not an open world game. It is a linear story told through connected locations that reward exploration and reward players for paying close attention to their surroundings.

The Series So Far

The original Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice launched in 2017 and sold over one million copies by June 2018, which was a remarkable result for a game made by a team of around 25 people. It scored an 83 on Metacritic on PC and earned widespread praise for its portrayal of psychosis and Melina Juergens' performance as

Senua. Hellblade II followed in May 2024 and went on to win Best Audio Design and Best Performance for Melina Juergens at The Game Awards 2024, though some players felt it lacked the gameplay depth they were looking for. Senua is Ninja Theory's direct response to that feedback, bringing the entire studio together on a single project for the first time in over a decade.