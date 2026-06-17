Senua was one of the games we were most excited about after the Xbox Games Showcase 2026. It looked fresh, it had a clear creative vision, and it felt like a real step forward for the Hellblade series. Now, just days later, the future of that game is suddenly in doubt, and everyone is confused about whether Senua will still be made.

What Is Happening to Ninja Theory

According to a report from The Verge, Xbox has told employees at Ninja Theory that the studio could close. The studio is now trying to find a buyer who would let it keep working as its own independent team instead of shutting down completely.

This is a strange and sad turn, given that Ninja Theory just showed off Senua at the Xbox showcase only days before. The studio is best known for the Hellblade series, and Senua was meant to be a bigger, bolder next step for that universe.

Other Studios Are Also at Risk

Ninja Theory is not the only studio in trouble. Reports from Bloomberg and other outlets say that Double Fine and Compulsion Games are also facing an uncertain future. Double Fine, the studio behind Psychonauts and Brütal Legend, is reportedly trying to split off from Microsoft through a buyout instead of closing fully. Compulsion Games, known for South of Midnight, could also be sold or shut down. Several other Xbox studios are said to be having similar conversations about their future right now.

Will Senua Still Be Made?

This all comes shortly after Xbox CEO Asha Sharma sent a message to staff calling for a full reset of the business. In that message, she said Xbox had spent over $20 billion on games and hardware over five years, while revenue actually went down. She also said Xbox had grown too big, too fast, and was now overextended.