ChatGPT Can Now Be Your Default Assistant on Android: Here’s How

You can now use ChatGPT as your default assistant on Android instead of Gemini.

Just press the power button or swipe up from the bottom, and it will open in voice mode.

This feature is available in the latest ChatGPT beta update (version 1.2025.070).

OpenAI has released a new beta update for the ChatGPT app on Android, letting you set it as your default voice assistant. Now, long-pressing the power button will trigger ChatGPT. This update comes as Google plans to replace Google Assistant with Gemini.

While you could compare ChatGPT and Gemini in many areas, one advantage Google had was its integration as the default assistant. With this update, ChatGPT can now directly compete with Google Gemini, even on Android devices.

Notably, with the latest ChatGPT update (v1.2025.070 beta), Android users can now set it as their default voice assistant. Earlier, this required workarounds like sideloading third-party apps such as VoiceGPT or using Samsung’s RegiStar module to assign ChatGPT to the side key. Now, you can simply select it as your default digital assistant in your phone’s settings.

How to Replace Gemini With ChatGPT As Your Default Assistant

First, install the latest ChatGPT beta app on your phone. You can either enroll in the beta program on the Google Play Store or sideload the latest beta version from APKMirror. Once installed, follow the steps below:

1. Open Settings on your Android phone.

2. Go to Apps and tap on Choose Default Apps.

3. On the next screen, tap on Digital Assistant App.

4. By default, it should be set to Google. Change it to ChatGPT.

5.Tap OK to confirm and replace Gemini with OpenAI’s assistant.

You can now invoke ChatGPT in three ways: by pressing and holding the Power button, swiping up from the corner of your screen (if you use gesture navigation), or long-pressing the Home button (if you use three-button navigation), just like you did for Gemini or Google Assistant.

When you activate ChatGPT using these methods, it will automatically launch in voice mode. A blue bubble will appear and move as you speak. Once you finish speaking, ChatGPT will respond with a voice reply.

You don’t have to wait for it to finish answering. Simply tap the bubble to interrupt at any time. This allows for a more natural back-and-forth interaction, making it feel more seamless and hands-free without the need to type everything manually.

The Downsides of Using ChatGPT as Your Assistant

Using ChatGPT as your default assistant has some drawbacks. One of the biggest limitations is that you can’t use a wake word to activate it. You cannot simply say “Hey ChatGPT” like you can with “Hey Gemini” or “Hey Google” for Gemini or Google Assistant. Instead, you will always have to trigger it manually by pressing the Power button or using one of the gestures mentioned above.

Another big drawback is that ChatGPT doesn’t fully integrate with Android. You can launch it, ask questions, and get responses, but it doesn’t have system-level control. That means you can’t ask it to read your texts, make calls, turn on Bluetooth, set reminders, play music, add calendar events, start a timer, or control your Google Home devices.

These features require special system access, which is usually limited to preinstalled assistants like Google Assistant, Gemini, or Bixby. Unlike ChatGPT, Gemini can handle all of these tasks without any issues.

That said, if you use ChatGPT often, this is still a great feature to have. But if you just want quick access to voice mode without making it your default assistant, you can simply add a shortcut to your home screen instead.

For now, it is unclear how long this feature will stay in beta or when it will roll out to all users.