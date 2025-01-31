Severance Season 2 Episode 3 Ending Explained: What Is a Reintegration?

Severance Season 2 Episode 3 has been released on Apple TV+, and to be honest, it features everything that we have been craving for a long time. Cobel tries everything possible to convince Helena to give her position back at Lumon Industries, Milchick gets a promotion, Mark struggles to find his wife and whatnot. While everything from the start went straightforward, the event that made us skeptical was when Reghabi approached Mark and revealed that only Reintegration could help him carry his memories inside and outside of Lumon Industries. So, what is Reintegration?

What is Reintegration in Severance and How Will It Help Mark?

When an individual gets hired by Lumon Industries, they undergo a procedure called ‘Severance’ in which a chip is inserted in their brains. The person then starts living two lives, one as an Innie and the other as an Outie. They do not remember even a bit of their personal lives when at work and vice versa. However, when a severed employee manages to reverse this process, it’s called ‘Reintegration.’

In Severance Season 2 Episode 3, we see Reghabi trying to help Mark with the Reintegration device that she has recently gotten good at. The duo begins with the procedure at the basement of Mark’s house. Reghabi attaches several wires to our protagonist’s head, and his brain frequencies start appearing on the monitor kept in front of him. She then explains that this is the way she will make his Innie and Outie carry each other’s memories. To be precise, the monitor will differentiate five brain wave frequencies of Mark’s Innie and Outie.

At the final moments of the season, Mark learned that his wife was alive, and she was in front of him all the time as Lumon Industries’ Ms. Casey. After that, we were left at a cliffhanger, and now that the second season is here, we don’t see Mark taking a sigh of relief as he is trying harder to collect all his memories and find his beloved wife.

Image Credit: Apple TV+ Press

However, now that he has been reintegrated, the end credits of Severance Season 2 Episode 3 hinted that Mark had undergone a change that was necessary for the development of the story. The way he wakes up on the table in his Innie outfit and then we get to see him translating into his Outie clothes clearly hints that the upcoming events will be full of spice. Finally, we will see the protagonist succeeding in his motives and effortlessly carrying the information from inside and outside of Lumon Industries.

Besides solving the mystery of his wife’s disappearance, Mark will also undoubtedly help his friends, including Irving and Dylan, with his new transformation. However, it would be intriguing to see what he will do when he learns about the real identity of Helly R., aka. Helena Eagen.