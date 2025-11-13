Home » Puzzles » Shapeless mass of soft food – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Shapeless mass of soft food, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersWAD, GOB, WAX, EDT, ANN, EMK, MIT, AVE
4 LettersLUMP, PADS, CLOT, WADS, PITH, PLUM, GLOB, TOFU, PULP, FELT, BLOB, CAKE, WISP, MOSS, GLOP, CONN, MUSH
5 LettersPRICE, CLUMP, LUMPS, FLOSS, SLUMP, JELLY, GOBAG, BLOBS, GLOBS, SPLAT, WEIGH, TUFTS
6 LettersDOLLOP, CLUMPS, MASHIE, HUMMUS, SILKEN, DAINTY, GENTLE, TANGLE, BUTTER, BROGUE, VELOUR, PADDED, CHASER, NUGGET, AMOEBA, THRASH, PUMMEL, BLOBBY, FLOPPY, STEWED, SADDER, SELDOM, ONESIE, SCONES, UNMADE, AMEBAS
7 LettersDOLLOPS, EGGTRAY, CASCADE, DONTCRY
8 LettersLEGSTUMP, FLYPAPER, SQUELCHY, MUSHROOM, HARDNESS
9 LettersOVERWHELM, ORANGEADE, TOUCHDOWN
10 LettersDOWNLOADED
11 LettersDESERTEAGLE, WHATYOUSAID
13 LettersCARPETSLIPPER
17 LettersDONTCRYGUNSNROSES

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

