Sharpen As A Knife – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Sharpen As A Knife.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 30 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters AGE 4 Letters HONE, WHET, EDGE, DULL, LEAF, KEEN, BLUR, ACID, ZOOM 5 Letters HONES, WHETS, STROP, HONED, POINT, DULLS, PARER, STEEL, RETIP, BLUNT, SNAPE 6 Letters STROPS, DULLED, REHONE, RISERS 7 Letters SERRATE, DUSTOFF, SHARPEN, HONESTY, ENHANCE, PELICAN, GLAREAT 8 Letters ENHANCES, STROPPED, BRANDISH, SERRATED, SERRATES, LINGUIST, WHEATEAR, PRACTICE 9 Letters KEENEDGED, ENSHEATHE 10 Letters SPLITHAIRS, TOTHEPOINT 12 Letters LETTEROPENER 13 Letters GETTHELEADOUT 30 Letters MAKEANEXTREMELYFINEDISTINCTION

