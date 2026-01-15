Home » Puzzles » Shiny Little Platters – Crossword Clue Answers

Shiny Little Platters – Crossword Clue Answers

  • 3 letters – CDS

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersCDS, LPS, EBB, HES, NEO
4 LettersHIFI, FIGS, LUAU, ISNT, BEAD, DADO, ETUI
5 LettersSLEEK, VIVID, TWEED, BLEAK, SPARK, RALLY, BOWLS, SMOKE, LEMON, OLDIE, NACRE, ABNER, CROWN, GLAZE, GLACE
6 LettersSEQUIN, LIMPID, MUSICS, PLATES, CHROME, CHOMES, SOLACE, COWRIE, EYELET, BONSAI
7 LettersGLITTER, MAGGOTS, HALOGEN, FIREFLY, PORTRAY, OBLIGED, RECORDS, MASCARA, TRIMMER, BIBELOT, CANAPES
8 LettersGLOWWORM, BEADYEYE, PEDICURE, SILICONE
9 LettersEDIMENTAL
10 LettersARTNOUVEAU, DIRECTOIRE, OCCASIONAL
11 LettersRUSSIANWINE, DOVETAILING
12 LettersSILVERSMITHS
13 LettersMOTHEROFPEARL

