Home » Puzzles » Ships – Crossword Clue Answers

Ships – Crossword Clue Answers

by akshita sharma
written by akshita sharma 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Ships, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

Ships – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Ships.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 19 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersARK, GOS, BAG, BOW, BOX, BUS, CAN, LEE, RIB, RUN, TUB, VAN
4 LettersBOAT, BRIG, ARGO, AHOY, BARK, KEEL, MAIL, GOES, TUBS, NAVY, SEAS, LINE, BACK, BEAK, BEAM, BITT, CART, DHOW, DRAY, FILL, HAUL, HEAD, HEAP, HEEL, HULK, HULL, KITE, KNEE, LADE, LASH, LOAD, MASS, MOVE, NOSE, PACK, PILE, POOP, PORT, POST, PROW, QUIT, RAFT, RAIL, SACK, SEND, SKEG, SLED, STEM, STOW, CASK
5 LettersLINER, CRAFT, FERRY, TRAMP, BARKS, HAULS, DROPS, MOVES, SACKS, FLEET, SENDS, SEMIS, AVION, BARGE, BLIMP, BOARD, CARRY, CLEAT, COACH, CRATE, DAVIT, FLOAT, FRAME, HATCH, HAWSE, KEVEL, LEAVE, OILER, PLANE, REMIT, ROTOR, ROUTE, SCRAM, SHELF, SHIFT, STACK, STERN, STORE, TRUCK, WAGON, WHEEL, WINCH, NAVAL, YACHT
6 LettersVESSEL, CUTTER, BARQUE, TANKER, TENDER, CARRYS, ARGOSY, BARGES, ROUTES, REMITS, LEAVES, SHIFTS, ARMADA, PLANES, WAGONS, GUIDES, LINERS, BARREL, BATTEN, BIREME, BOTTLE, BOTTOM, BRIDGE, BUCKET, BURDEN, SLOOPS, XEBECS, YACHTS, GALLEY
7 LettersFRIGATE, CARAVEL, COASTER, STEAMER, TONNAGE, DIRECTS, FERRIES, BUCKETS, BARGEES, DEPORTS, EXPORTS, BOTTOMS, QUADRON, EMBARKS, CARRIES, DESERTS, REMOVES, VESSELS, TANKERS, CARRIER
8 LettersFREIGHTS, CONSIGNS, BANISHES, ENTRUSTS, VEHICLES, SEAPOWER, SMUGGLES, WARSHIPS, FLOTILLA, FORWARDS, SENDSOUT, STEAMERS, SEACRAFT, CARAVELS, TRIMARAN
9 LettersFREIGHTER, EXPRESSES, AIRPLANES, AIRCRAFTS, POSTMARKS, FORMATION, TRANSFERS, TRANSMITS, DISPLACES, SCHOONERS, SUBMARINE
10 LettersINTRODUCES, NAVALFORCE, DISLOCATES, TRANSPORTS, DISCHARGES, DISPATCHES, TWOMASTERS, BATTLESHIP, PATROLBOAT
11 LettersDISCHARGEES
12 LettersPUTINTHEMAIL
15 LettersAIRCRAFTCARRIER, GENERALPARTNERS
16 LettersDESTROYERCRUISER
18 LettersLOSANGELESCLIPPERS, DESTROYERORCRUISER
19 LettersPATROLBOATDESTROYER

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

I'm Akshita Sharma, a content writer who loves learning new things. She enjoys creating crossword puzzle answers and discovering something new every day through content writing.

You may also like

Not Relinquished – Crossword Clue Answers

Get Narrower – Crossword Clue Answers

Spiral Horned Antelope – Crossword Clue Answers

Game Piece Made of Four Squares – Crossword Clue Answers

Granter Of Wishes – Crossword Clue Answers

Not Surrendered – Crossword Clue Answers

Tiny Pacific Island Nation – Crossword Clue Answers

Flip Over – Crossword Clue Answers

Noble Gas – Crossword Clue Answers

Lawn Care Tool – Crossword Clue Answers