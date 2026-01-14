If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Shock Absorber, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Shock Absorber- Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Shock Absorber.

3 letters – PAD

PAD 6 letters – BUFFER

BUFFER 7 Letters – CUSHION

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Shock Absorber. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 23 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters PAS, PAD 4 Letters DISC, TIRE, TYRE, AUTO, BALM 5 Letters AERIO, STRUT, SPADE, SHOCK, PARTS, SALVE 6 Letters SPRING, BUFFER, BUMPER, EPIPEN, DAMPER, FENDER, SPRUNG, PADDED, SHIELD 7 Letters SNUBBER, CUSHION, HEELPAD, MIDSOLE, OLEOLEG, BUFFERS, MUFFLER, ANODYNE, SOOTHER 8 Letters MENISCUS, CRASHPAD, ASSUAGER, FIXATIVE, LENITIVE, PACIFIER, SEDATIVE, TEMPERER 9 Letters BOXSPRING, CARTILAGE, RESILIENT, DEADENING, CALMATIVE, GENERATOR, GYROSCOPE, MITIGATOR, MODERATOR, MODULATOR, MOLLIFIER, WISERHEAD 10 Letters BUBBLEPACK, ABSORPTION, ALLEVIATOR, AUTOMOBILE, DOLORIFUGE, PALLIATIVE, PEACEMAKER, STABILIZER 11 Letters LEAFSPRINGS, TORSIONBARS, AMORTISSEUR, ACCELERATOR, ALLEVIATIVE, PACIFICATOR 12 Letters TRANQUILISER, TRANQUILIZER 13 Letters COUNTERWEIGHT, SOOTHINGSYRUP 16 Letters SUSPENSIONSYSTEM 23 Letters VEHICLESUSPENSIONSYSTEM

