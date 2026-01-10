Home » Puzzles » Shoot from Root – Crossword Clue Answers

Shoot from Root – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Shoot From Root, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Shoot From Root.

  • 6 Letters – SUCKER, RATOON

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Shoot From Root. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 21 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersPAM, YTD, ROD
4 LettersELMS, STEM, KAVA, HOLT, CION, BINE
5 LettersSTALK, LOTTO, KUNTA, TORSO, ROOST, BRIAR, COUNT, SWEDE, NORTH, SCION, GEMMA, GRAFT, SPEAR, SPRIG, SPRIT, PLANT
6 LettersSUCKER, LLQU0R, TORQUE, PLANTS, TILLER, STOLON, RATOON, STRAFE, TRIPOD, SPARKS, SNIPER, SNIPES, BROWSE, SKYCAM, GRAFTS, EYELID, UNSEAT, MADDER, SPRING, DYEJOB, INULIN, SPROUT, RUNNER
7 LettersFORBEAR, REDWING, LINEAGE, TAPIOCA, GINSENG, TAPROOT, RADICIE, GUMBOIL, JANITOR, ENLARGE, RATOONS, RATTOON
8 LettersMODERATE, GALANGAL, ALIZARIN, FOLLICLE, ROTENONE, RADISHES
9 LettersTAROCAKES, SASSAFRAS
10 LettersROSEMADDER, ASAFOETIDA, GREENHOUSE
11 LettersRHIZOSPHERE
12 LettersSARSAPARILLA
21 LettersRALLYROUNDTHEFLAGBOYS

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

