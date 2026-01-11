Home » Puzzles » Short Adventure Tales – Crossword Clue Answers

Short Adventure Tales – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Short Adventure Tales, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

  • 5 Letters – CONTE
  • 6 Letters – CONTES

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
4 LettersPERI, OMOO, GEST, SAGA, YARN, EPIC, CAPE, TALE
5 LettersCONTE, LATER, SHEEP, YARNS, GESTS, VERNE, SAGAS, WATER, GESTE
6 LettersCONTES, PICARO, ISLAND, SCRAPE
7 LettersDAYTRIP, DICKENS, ASTORIA
8 LettersTREASURE, SERPENTS
9 LettersLARCENIST
10 LettersLEWWALLACE
11 LettersCONSTELLATE
15 LettersTARZANOFTHEPEAS

