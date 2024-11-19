Should You Wait for M4 MacBook Air or Buy M3 Now?

Apple recently updated its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini with the latest M4 chip. The MacBook Air is the last major model awaiting an M4 refresh, and it’s expected to launch with the M4 chip in March 2025. So, should you wait for the M4 MacBook Air, or is the current M3 Air good enough? Let’s find out.

M4 vs. M3 Performance Comparison

For starters, the M4 chip offers a significant performance upgrade over the M3. It features up to a 10-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, along with up to a 10-core GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a 16-core Neural Engine, and 120GB/s memory bandwidth.

The M3 MacBook Air, on the other hand, has an 8-core CPU and offers either an 8-core or 10-core GPU depending on the configuration. While it also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a 16-core Neural Engine, its memory bandwidth is slightly lower at 100GB/s.

Historically, we’ve seen a similarity between the core configurations of the iMac and the MacBook Air. Based on this trend, if you check the current iMac, it’s possible that the upcoming M4 MacBook Air will come in similar configurations: 8-core CPU + 8-core GPU and 10-core CPU + 10-core GPU.

Why the M4 Chip Matters?

The M4 chip is a game-changer for the MacBook Air, bringing a significant boost in performance, features, and efficiency. This translates to a faster, more responsive, and more powerful machine for everyday tasks and demanding workloads.

At the heart of the M4’s improvements is its CPU. With two extra cores compared to the M3, the M4 delivers approximately 23% faster single-core performance and up to 25% faster multi-core performance. This means you’ll experience snappier app launches, smoother multitasking, and improved performance in demanding applications like video editing and 3D rendering.

The M4 also boasts a 20% faster memory bandwidth, which allows data to move more quickly between the CPU, GPU, and other components. This results in smoother multitasking, faster app loading, and improved performance in memory-intensive tasks.

Graphics performance gets a significant upgrade as well. In GPU benchmarks, the M4 shows a performance gain of about 21%, enabling smoother gameplay, faster video editing, and enhanced graphics rendering.

Finally, the M4’s Neural Engine is twice as powerful as the one in the M3. This accelerates machine learning tasks, leading to faster and more accurate performance in tasks involving voice recognition, image processing, and natural language processing. You’ll notice the difference when using Apple AI features.

M4 MacBook Air Expected to Support 3 External Displays

While the M3 chip supports a maximum of two external displays (one 6K with the built-in display, or two 5K with the lid closed), the M4 chip is expected to connect up to three displays. This expanded support opens up new possibilities for multitasking and productivity.

Here’s the expected display monitor support configuration for the MacBook Air M4:

Three Displays: Two 6K (Thunderbolt) + one 5K (Thunderbolt) or 4K (HDMI)

Two 6K (Thunderbolt) + one 5K (Thunderbolt) or 4K (HDMI) Two Displays: One 5K (Thunderbolt) + one 8K resolution at 60Hz (Thunderbolt) or 4K (HDMI/240Hz)

The support for up to three external displays and higher resolutions makes the M4 MacBook Air ideal for professionals and creatives who require a multi-monitor setup for tasks like video editing, coding, graphic design, or data analysis.

It Will Start with 16GB RAM

Apple has already upgraded the default RAM to 16GB across its MacBook Air lineup while retaining existing prices. The M4 MacBook Air will also offer 16GB RAM in its base configuration. This shift is likely driven by the increasing memory demands of Apple’s AI features, which power everything from Siri voice recognition to advanced writing tools.

While the base storage remains at 256GB, the jump to 16GB of RAM is a welcome change. However, users who require ample storage space may still need to consider upgrading to a higher-capacity option.

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook Air, you’ll now get 16GB of RAM as standard, ensuring smoother multitasking and better performance for years to come.

When Is the M4 MacBook Air Coming?

This timing lines up for the MacBook Air, which is now scheduled for calendar Q1. January – March. https://t.co/PeiR2WLHDN https://t.co/05qJCCon29 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 19, 2024

Apple typically launches its MacBook Air models during the March-April period, with the M2 Air being an exception, arriving later in July. A report by MacRumors states M4 MacBook Air display shipments are expected to start in October 2024.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman backs this up by further mentioning that the MacBook Air M4 is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2025, between January and March.

So Who Should Wait for MacBook Air M4?

With Black Friday deals offering steep discounts on the M3 MacBook Air, the decision of whether to wait for the M4 becomes even more tricky.

The M4 MacBook Air brings a modest spec bump in some areas, but significant improvements in others. You can expect about 20-25% better performance, a jump to 16GB of RAM in the base model, support for 3 external displays, and improved battery life. The M4 also boasts a significantly more powerful Neural Engine for enhanced AI capabilities.

Buy M4 MacBook Air

If you prioritize performance, need multiple external displays, or want the latest Apple silicon, waiting for the M4 is a good option. However, Black Friday deals make the M3 with 16GB RAM very tempting at prices as low as $899 (compared to the M4’s expected $1,099 starting price).

Buy M3 MacBook Air

If you need a reliable machine for everyday tasks like browsing, emailing, and working on documents, the discounted M3 is an excellent choice. But for demanding tasks like video editing, consider a MacBook Pro with the M4 chip or wait for the M4 Air. Ultimately, the decision depends on your needs and budget. Choose wisely!