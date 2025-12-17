If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Shrub or Tree of the Rose, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Shrub or Tree of the Rose – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Shrub or Tree of the Rose

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters SAD, LOP, BOX, ECO 4 Letters CRAB, SORB, SLOE, SPEA, DILL, DOVE, GEUM, PEAR, OTTO, HIPS, UTES, MARY 5 Letters ALDER, LILAC, HAZEL, APPLE, ROWAN, PEACH, AVENS, VETCH, BRIER, PYRUS, SUMAC, WILDE, THORN, PETRA 6 Letters SUMACH, ACACIA, APPLES, LQQUAT, HEAVEN, FINIAL, PROTEA, SPIREA, PRIVET, CATKIN, THORNY, MEDLAR, KERRIA, LAUREL, AZALEA, ABELIA, ROSEUM, ORDERS, DAMASK 7 Letters DOGWOOD, CHAMFER, SPIRAEA, NIGELLA, BRAMBLE, APRICOT, EVERETT 8 Letters HAWTHORN, GARDENIA, APPLEPIE, CAMELLIA, JAPONICA, ESPALIER, ABUTILON, ACANTHUS, HAZELNUT, CLEMATIS, HYACINTH, HAYFIELD, DISORDER, RESTRICT, DROPWORT, AGRIMONY, BRAMBLES, HIBISCUS, PODOCARP, ZIZYPHUS, BRANDEIS, TURTURRO, HOMONYMS, FOULPLAY 9 Letters CRABAPPLE, RADICCHIO, TORMENTIL, CAMELLIAS, SANTOLINA 10 Letters FRANGIPANI, BACKSHRUBS, POTENTILLA, WATERHOUSE, SKALKOTTAS 11 Letters MEADOWSWEET, COTONEASTER, EDGEWORTHIA 12 Letters LOGANBERRIES, RHODODENDRON 16 Letters BEATABOUTTHEBUSH

