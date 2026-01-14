If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Sibilant Summons, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in LA Times Daily, 14 January, 2026, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Sibilant Summons – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Sibilant Summons.

4 letters – PSST

PSST 5 letters – PSSST

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Sibilant Summons. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters PST, ASP, ESS, SRS, SSS, SSH, SIS 4 Letters PSST, SISS, LISP, HIDS, HISS, HIPS 5 Letters PSSST, ESSES, WHISH, SIGMA, PSSTS, SWISH, LISPS, ALIBI, SASSY, TESSA 6 Letters HISSES, HISSED, LISPED, SOFTEN, NOISES, ADDERS 7 Letters WHISHES, FIZZLES, SAYINGS, HISSING 9 Letters PLURALIZE 11 Letters SPEECHSOUND 17 Letters SOUNDUNITOFSPEECH

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.