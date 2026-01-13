If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Signature Hit for Eric Clapton, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Signature Hit for Eric Clapton – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – LAYLA

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters AGE, OLD, VIE 4 Letters HERO, OBIE, HOSS, CMAS, WISE, YEAR, ACHY 5 Letters LAYLA, BAYOU, CREAM, REDDY, WELLS, EVETS, SLANG, BAKER, ERNIE, ELBOW, BLUES 6 Letters SEESEE, PRAYER, THEREP, VIENNA, ORWELL, GEORGE 7 Letters APRAYER, GETLOST, WANNABE, BENNETT, PREVIEW 8 Letters IAMWOMAN, TERRIFIC, CELERIAC, IGOTORIO, PIPELINE 9 Letters DESPERADO, LEASTWISE, TENNESSEE, SMELLYCAT, LADYINRED, ORWELLIAN, GUITARIST 10 Letters HELENREDDY, CLOSETOYOU, HILLFIGURE 11 Letters SECRETAGENT, THEREDSHOES, RACINGSKATE, LAVIEENROSE, ETHELMERMAN, BREAKYHEART 12 Letters THEYARDBIRDS 13 Letters WITHOUTATRACE, DONTYOUWANTME 14 Letters GETORWELLCARDS 15 Letters ISHOTTHESHERIFF, BRINGMESUNSHINE, HOTELCALIFORNIA

