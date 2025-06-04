Silent Hill f: Everything You Need to Know

Silent Hill fans, the wait is almost over! Konami just dropped a huge announcement during PlayStation State of Play – Silent Hill f is coming to PS5 on September 25, 2025. After years of waiting, we finally got our first real look at gameplay, and it looks absolutely terrifying in the best possible way. Let’s break down everything you need to know about this upcoming horror experience.

What is Silent Hill f About?

You play as Shimizu Hinako, a high school student from a town called Ebisugaoka. When her hometown gets swallowed by that iconic Silent Hill fog, everything goes horribly wrong. The town shifts and changes in nightmarish ways, and Hinako has to solve puzzles and fight for her life just to survive.

The story revolves around the choices Hinako makes as she tries to escape. These decisions will shape how her story ends, which means your choices actually matter.

What makes this game special is that it’s a standalone story. You don’t need to play any other Silent Hill games to understand what’s happening. But if you’re a longtime fan, Konami promises there are Easter eggs hidden throughout the game just for you.

Pre-Order Editions and Bonuses

Silent Hill f is available for pre-order right now on PlayStation Store. Here’s what each edition includes:

Standard Edition (Physical and Digital)

Just the base game.

Early Purchase Bonus (Standard Edition)

If you buy the standard edition early, you get:

White Sailor School Uniform for Hinako

Omamori: Peony

Item Pack with in-game consumables (Shriveled Abura-age, Divine Water, First Aid Kit)

Deluxe Edition (Digital Only)

This one comes with everything plus:

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Pink Rabbit Costume for Hinako

48-hour Early Access (so you can play two days before everyone else)

The Early Access is probably the biggest draw for the Deluxe Edition. Getting to play on September 23 instead of September 25 means you can dive into the horror while everyone else is still waiting.

Should you play Silent Hill f?

If you’re a horror fan, this is probably going to be a must-play game. The September 25 release date puts it right in prime Halloween season, which is perfect timing for a horror game.

The September 25 release date puts it right in prime Halloween season, which is perfect timing for a horror game. For Silent Hill veterans, this offers a fresh take on the series while keeping the psychological horror core intact. The fact that it’s standalone means you can jump in even if you haven’t played the recent Silent Hill 2 remake.

while keeping the psychological horror core intact. The fact that it’s standalone means you can jump in even if you haven’t played the recent Silent Hill 2 remake. For newcomers to the series, this might actually be a great starting point. You don’t need any background knowledge, and the more action-focused combat might be easier to get into than some of the older, more methodical entries.

The only real question is whether you want to wait for reviews or pre-order now to get those bonus items and early access. Given Konami’s track record with the recent Silent Hill 2 remake, there’s reason to be optimistic about the quality.

Silent Hill f looks like it’s going to deliver exactly what horror fans want – genuine scares, disturbing imagery, and that psychological unease the series is famous for. September can’t come fast enough!